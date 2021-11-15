| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

By showing a willingness to adapt, Kenny will survive

Eamonn Sweeney

Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy Ireland scores his side's first goal during their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying Group A victory over Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy Ireland scores his side's first goal during their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying Group A victory over Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy Ireland scores his side's first goal during their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying Group A victory over Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy Ireland scores his side's first goal during their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying Group A victory over Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland are prospering in the present and giving hope for the future by looking to the past. Shane Duffy’s opening goal in Luxembourg showed how much Ireland’s recent revival has been based on values once presumed to have been wiped out by the Kenny revolution. A well-flighted dead ball and a header from a big centre-back had an unmistakably traditional feel to it.

It showed the pragmatic nature of a manager whose idealism has been tempered by realism over the past year. That ability to learn from experience is why he deserves a new contract and the opportunity to see how far he can go with this team.

Most Watched

Privacy