Bulgaria star tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of upcoming Nations League clash with Ireland

As the FAI await an update from UEFA on the venue for the Nations League game against Bulgaria next month, it's been confirmed that a member of Bulgaria's squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Republic of Ireland are due to play Bulgaria in Sofia on September 3rd, Stephen Kenny's first test as manager, with a game at home to Finland four days later, with both matches to be played behind closed doors.

Sofia is still registered with UEFA as the venue for the game but as Bulgaria is not on the Irish government's green list for travel, the squad and the rest of the FAI travelling party would have to quarantine for 14 days upon their return from Bulgaria, unless the government give the 45-strong FAI party an exemption, and confirmation of that exemption being granted is expected today. Kenny will name his squad on Monday for the Bulgaria/Finland double header.

Hungary and Greece are on stand-by to host the Bulgaria-Ireland tie as a neutral venue if the Bulgarians are not allowed to host it, with Budapest tipped to host the game if Sofia is ruled out.

UEFA will tomorrow brief senior officials from the national associations tomorrow on their plans for the September games, but the fact that Bulgarian international Kiril Despodov has tested positive for the virus is another concern. Despodov (23) has been capped 12 times by Bulgaria and was voted as their player of the year in 2018.

His Italian club, Cagliari, confirmed the test result. "Kiril Despodov tested positive for COVID-19. The medical tests were carried out in Bulgaria, where the striker is spending the holidays. The player, currently asymptomatic, has started the quarantine period provided for by the health protocol at the end of which he will be able to get to Sardinia and resume activities together with the rest of the team," the Italian club said.

