‘B*******s … Worst coach to have handled the Super Falcons by a country mile’ – Nigeria hit by further issues

A war of words has erupted between the country’s football association and manager Randy Waldrum ahead of the World Cup

Ireland’s World Cup finals opponents Nigeria have been rocked again ahead of the tournament in Australia with a war of words between the football association and manager Randy Waldrum, with a Nigerian FA (NFF) official labelling him as the worst national team coach in the country’s history.

Speaking last week to the On The Whistle podcast, which focuses on football in Africa, US-born coach Waldrum was highly critical of his employers and preparations for the finals, just two weeks out from Nigeria playing Canada in the first game with their final group match against Ireland.

He claimed until recently he was owed 14 months’ salary and received just half of that payment last month. “Before that, I would go for five or six months without anything and then they’d pay you a little bit of it,” he said. “And we still have players who haven’t been paid bonuses and per diems from two years ago.”

Last week media reports in Nigeria claimed that players, unhappy with reduced bonuses on offer from the NFF, planned to boycott the first game, though a statement issued by captain Onome Ebi, posted on the NFF website, denied those claims, saying: “We are good with training and ready for the World Cup”.

Waldrum was highly critical of the NFF and their treatment of players, claiming that players were left to sleep in airports without access to hotels when trying to make connecting flights for international duty and said players were afraid to speak out. He also attacked his employers for not using scouts to analyse opposition and forced him to rely on video analysis, adding that FIFA grants allow competing nations in the finals to have a staff of 22, but he has only 11 on his backroom team.

“It’s a travesty. My issues with the federation are my issues, but I’m not going to be quiet anymore,” Waldrum said. “The players get treated better with their clubs than when they get called in for the national team. Why aren’t we prepared properly? What keeps me going is the players. Otherwise, I would have walked away from this job a long time ago.

“People would not believe what’s gone on here. I have not once in the two and half years had one time where the NFF came to me and asked, 'What do you need to succeed?'

With the men not qualifying for the World Cup, you’d think they would put all their resources into this team. But despite all of this, I think our team is ready to do well.

“Our group is the hardest, we have the hosts [Australia], the Olympic champions (Canada) and Ireland, who are very, very good. Ours is the hardest group at the tournament. We have some good players, but it’s a disappointment that they haven’t been supported the way they needed to be.”

The NFF issued a strong response to his comments so close to the finals. “Incompetent loud mouth found his voice now since he’s about to achieve his only ambition of leading a team at the World Cup,” NFF spokesman Ademola Olajire told The Punch website.

“He claims he’s been at the job because of the players. B*****ks. His entire objective has always been to add leading a team to the World Cup to his CV. Worst coach to have handled the Super Falcons by a country mile.”