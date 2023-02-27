Bristol City’s Irish keeper Max O’Leary relishing clash with Pep’s City after signing new contract

Bristol City keeper Max O'Leary is targeting international progress with Ireland as, with a new contract at club level tucked away, he steels himself for the challenge of facing up to Manchester City tonight.

O'Leary clocked up his 23rd appearance of the season for the Robins in their 1-0 league win over Hull last weekend and he's expected to be the last line of defence for the side when they host Pep Guardiola's outfit.

The 26-year-old, who is eligible through his Kerry-born grandfather, first linked up with the Irish squad in 2019, when Mick McCarty was manager, but he remains uncapped at senior level, as he was an unused sub on six occasions.

"I want to play at the highest level possible. Hopefully at club level I can do it here but internationally it would be great to be involved in more squads and earn a number of caps," O'Leary said after the club confirmed that he'd signed a new deal which keeps him at Ashton Gate until 2026.

“I’m really pleased to sign a new deal at the club, I’ve been here a long time so it’s great my journey can continue,” added O’Leary, who joined the club as a 10-year-old.

The Robins, who also have in-form Ireland midfielder Mark Sykes on the books, have made an impression on City boss Pep Guardiola.

“Last 12 games, no defeats. This means they are there,” he said of City’s opposition.

“My scouts said they are a good team, a manager with experience and did well at Leicester City. It’s a final, FA Cup is an important competition.

"My experience in this country, when you go away in FA Cup against a Championship team is always tough. At home it would be different but away is always tough."

Meanwhile, Shane Duffy is in line for only his third start of the season for Fulham's cup test at home to Leeds United.

Duffy (31) has played just six times for the London side since his summer move, initially on loan, from Brighton but while he’s yet to start a Premier League game, boss Marco Silva started him in the last round, a 3-2 win over Sunderland, and Duffy expects more game time against Leeds.

Sixth in the Premier League, Silva hopes that impressive form can showa up in the Cup.

“The position in the table can give us more confidence and to the players that they are doing the right things as well. The focus right now is just on the FA Cup match and our aim is to make a good run in this competition,” Silva said.

Also in the Cup tonight, Leicester City host Blackburn Rovers while Brighton travel to play Stoke City, a clash of one-time U21 international team-mates Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone.