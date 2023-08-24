Brighton’s Irish teenager Andrew Moran going out on loan to Championship side Blackburn Rovers

Independent.ie understands that the highly rated Brighton player (19) will shortly undergo a medical as he hopes to gain regular first-team experience.

The Dubliner has made three senior appearances for the Seagulls over the past two seasons and featured on the bench several times in the Premier League last term but will now depart for Lancashire to get more senior minutes under his belt.

Moran joined Brighton from Bray Wanderers in 2020 and penned a new contract earlier this summer, keeping him at the club until 2027. He has been a regular fixture in their U-21 side of late and netted a brace in their 3-2 win over Walsall in the Football League Trophy last Tuesday.

Rovers finished seventh last season, just missing out on a play-off spot on goal difference, and have opened the new Championship campaign with four points from their first three games.

At international level, Moran has been capped for Ireland at U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-19 levels and earned his U-21 debut against Luxembourg in 2021. He scored his first goal under Jim Crawford in June’s 2-2 draw against Ukraine and is set to be a key player in the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers, which begin against Turkey and San Marino in Cork next month.