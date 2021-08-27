Brighton duo Evan Ferguson and Andrew Moran among six newcomers named by Jim Crawford in Ireland U21 squad

Evan Ferguson of Ireland during his time with the Under-17 team. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Jim Crawford has named six newcomers in his 24-man squad for the upcoming UEFA European U21 Championship qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Luxembourg.

Joel Bagan of Cardiff City and Crystal Palace’s Jake O’Brien get their first call-ups alongside Brighton pair Evan Ferguson and Andrew Moran after both made their Seagulls debut earlier this week..

Wolfsburg’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty who had trained with Crawford’s squad during their summer Spain camp, and Fulham’s Ollie O’Neill make up the new recruits.

John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa will also link up with the group for training during the international window, although the Getafe player is not part of the official squad.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Bury Town, on loan from Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Daniel Rose (Schalke 04).

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Ryan Johansson (Fortuna Sittard, on loan from Sevilla), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Ross Tierney (Bohemians), Louie Watson (Derby County).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Will Ferry (Crawley Town, on loan from Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Salford City, on loan from Aston Villa).

Fixtures - UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers (all times are Irish times)

Friday, September 3: Bosnia & Herzegovina U21 v Republic of Ireland U21, FF BH Football Training Centre, Zenica, Bosnia & Herzegovina, KO: 3.30pm

Tuesday, September 7: Luxembourg U21 v Republic of Ireland U21, Stade Jos Nosbaum, Dudelange, Luxembourg, KO: 3pm