Brian Kerr questions Stephen Kenny's team selection following defeat in Serbia

Josh Cullen of Republic of Ireland reacts after his side concede their third goal

Former Ireland manager Brian Kerr questioned some of the selections made by Stephen Kenny as his side were beaten 3-2 by Serbia in their opening World Cup qualifying match in Belgrade.

After a bright start saw Alan Browne end Ireland’s 11-hour goal drought, substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic served up a timely reminder of his potency with second-half goals that swung the game in the favour of the home side.

The defeat leaves Ireland with an uphill battle to qualify for Qatar 2022 and Kerr believes Kenny was a little too ambitious in his team selection, as he chose the relatively untested Josh Cullen alongside Jayson Molumby and Dara O'Shea, in a team that also included rookie keeper Mark Travers.

Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady and Shane Duffy were among those left on the bench and Kerr believes that may have been a mistake.

"I though the balance of the team, playing the two young boys in the middle of the pitch and O'Shea at the back, was a lot of change to absorb very quickly tactically for the players and in the end they were found out," Kerr told Virgin Media Sport.

"Also playing Aaron Connolly on the back of not having played recently with a rib injury, I felt he wasn't running well early in the match.

"Overall, we all all a bit frustrated an annoyed that we lost our first game and the result of the first match is everything. It doesn't mean you can't get out of the group, you have 21 points to play for, but this defeat is massive."

Former Ireland defender Damien Delaney also suggested Kenny had made mistakes, as he wondered whether the switch to a defensive three at the back was too much too soon.

Read More

"He got that wrong. I don't think three at the back was the right fit," said Delaney. "Playing three at the back is difficult. Everyone is brought up with four at the back, we understand it.

"To switch to three in a short period of time creates a little bit if hesitancy, a little bit of uncertainty. People are questioning the decision as you make it.

"Ciaran Clark was caught out on all three goals and on the positive side, we scored a couple of goals and we were a little bit more positive, but I feel he will regret that (defensive formation)."

Online Editors