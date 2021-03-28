Breaking down a breakdown – Negative possession and poor decision-making cost Ireland

HAVING been affronted by watching his predecessors play apparent hoofball, those who were delighted just to see Ireland pass the ball under Stephen Kenny should have cause for celebration in the next home game when the team go through the 2,000 completed pass barrier in home games under the Dubliner.

Saturday night’s debacle saw 474 passes which found their intended target which added to the 507 against Finland, 467 against Wales and 417 against Bulgaria which all adds up to 1,865 passes. From that, there have been 10 shots on target and no goals but at least we’re keeping the ball.

Arguments about Kenny’s approach have – on social media at least – now gone firmly down the Trump/Brexit route where sides are either labelled dinosaurs or hipsters but taking the fairly basic theory of trying to find the best way for your team to score more goals than the opposition, Kenny’s approach isn’t working.

There were some good signs against Slovakia and Serbia but, of far greater concern is the ease with which Wales, Bulgaria, Finland and now Luxembourg have dealt with Ireland’s attacking game-plan in which players have either convinced themselves, or have been told, that retaining possession is all that matters.

It sounds fine in theory but, in terms of conservative approach, it’s the second side of the same coin as getting the ball down the channels and turning the opposition. It’s arguably prettier on the eye but on the basis of results so far, it’s even less effective.

Ireland’s best move on Saturday came when James Collins should have scored from a Callum Robinson cross, on a rare occasion when possession was moved fast enough for a striker to be arriving onto the ball rather than waiting on it.

As we see here, the two key passes in the move were rare occasions when players had the bravery to ignore an easier pass. In this picture, Gavin Bazunu looks up to see Seamus Coleman pointing for him to play the ball to Matt Doherty which the 19-year-old had the technical ability to achieve and – to quote John Giles – the moral courage to try.

From there, Doherty brings the ball inside and, after a few one-touch passes, spots Enda Stevens behind the Luxembourg press and lifts it to him (below) rather than keeping it on the floor with an easier pass inside. Stevens finds Robinson, and Collins, who had been part of the build-up, attacks the near post only to be denied by the goalkeeper.

What made this remarkable was how rare it was as Ireland failed to produce either in structured play and – far more worryingly – were so conservative when presented with an opportunity in broken play.

Under Kenny, the goalkeeper has been instructed to play the ball short which, again, is laudable but without any players who can go past a pressing opponent or move into space usually creates problems.

In this sequence, Bazunu is in possession and passes to Ciaran Clark with Ireland having seven players against Luxembourg’s five, which should allow for an escape.

Without a midfielder moving into space or a desire to play a pass inside, Clark plays it to Stevens as Robinson, who is meant to be centre forward, makes himself available 15 yards inside his own half. In theory, Ireland now have 8 v 5.

In practice, however, once the ball is played to Robinson, the trap is set and Luxembourg – and a reminder that it is Luxembourg – pounce. Robinson is surrounded by five opponents and loses possession.

A few minutes later, Clark finds himself in a similar situation and in the sequence, he seems to want Josh Cullen to move into the midfield space. Cullen stays where he is so, again, Clark gives Stevens a pass to deal with. The wing-back takes a touch and flicks the ball out of play, leaving Clark and Cullen to argue about where things went wrong.

It was in broken play where the players’ conservatism was of greater concern with several examples of potential chances that withered on the vine of possession.

Five minutes after Collins’ missed chance, Alan Browne seizes on a dropping ball and, although there isn’t much support, neither are Luxembourg set defensively. Browne shifts the ball to Doherty who has a chance to cross with Collins isolated on the full-back (bottom left) in the kind of situation strikers thrive.

Instead, after Coleman makes a run inside, similar to the one made byBrowne, Doherty cuts back inside and, by the time the midfield receive the ball, Luxembourg are defensively set.

Finally, 40 seconds and 12 passes after Browne gets on the breaking ball, Stevens attempts to play a pass inside, rather than down the line to Robinson making a run and Ireland lose the ball.

Robbie Brady’s arrival seemed to have given Ireland some impetus but, again, a player most would expect to make the right decision and execute it, fails to take the right option.

In the sequence, Brady has two options to his left and Collins to his right but plays it behind the striker and onto his left foot.

Speed of feet in that position isn’t Collins’ strong point but, like so many others, he retains possession but, from a situation where seconds earlier they had a potential 4v3 counter-attack, Ireland now have the ball in the same position as Brady did seconds earlier but with nine Luxembourg defenders to get past.

As the need for a goal grew, the pedestrian nature of Ireland’s play rarely sped up with Dara O'Shea, again, finding himself in possession 20 minutes into the second half with space to run into

Instead, Jason Knight drops short to receive possession but rather than be told to get out of there by O’Shea, the defender instead passes it to the Derby midfielder and points instructions of what he should do which O'Shea could have done in the first place.

Again, below, the opportunity is there to turn and attack the 20 yards of space behind him but, as Luxembourg’s presumably delighted defenders look on, Knight chooses to cut back and pass the ball to Coleman in one of the worst examples on the night of possession for possession’s sake.

Finally, James McClean arrived in what, previously, would add impetus to a team. Directness has always been McClean’s greatest strength with full-backs wary of his power runs but, when presented with the chance, again, conservatism took over. Perhaps McClean is struggling for fitness but, if that’s the case, what was the point in bringing him on?

In this instance, Ireland’s desperation is escalating but Luxembourg, growing in confidence, have over-committed, allowing McClean to gain possession with runners along with him, a full-back in front of him and grass behind to drive into.

Instead, McClean either doesn’t feel confident enough to back himself or has possession at the forefront of his mind as he checks back inside and, again, momentum is lost with Luxembourg having six men behind the ball.

Ten seconds after McClean first receives the ball, Coleman finds himself on the other side of the pitch launching a cross towards the box.

Just like the overwhelming majority of the night, Luxembourg’s defenders probably couldn’t believe their luck.

