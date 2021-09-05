Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier called off after health officials object to participation of England-based players

Players and officials are seen on the pitch as play is interrupted after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke quarantine rules. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina in Sao Paulo was called off amid extraordinary scenes as officials stormed on to the pitch over an alleged coronavirus breach by the visitors’ England-based players.

The Argentina team responded to the entrance of officials reportedly from Brazil’s health authority and the police by walking off the pitch and down the tunnel.

According to reports, Brazilian authorities wanted to detain the four Premier League players in the Argentina squad for not quarantining upon their arrival in the country.

The quartet are Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia.

The Spurs pair and Martinez started Sunday night’s match, which was halted shortly after kick-off. Buendia was not in the squad.

South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL announced on Twitter that the match had been suspended and the referee and match delegate would now provide a report for FIFA’s disciplinary committee, which would decide what action to take.