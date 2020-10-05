Bosnia report two positive Covid cases ahead of Northern Ireland playoff

Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland side will take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in a Euro playoff this Thursday.

Bosnia-Herzegovina’s assistant manager Rusmir Cviko and winger Haris Duljevic have tested positive for coronavirus in the lead-up to their Euro 2020 qualifying play-off against Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The Bosnian Football Federation said the pair had returned positive tests before the squad gathered in Sarajevo on Monday for Thursday’s crunch fixture. Nimes’ Duljevic reportedly tested positive in the middle of last week.

A statement said: “The results of regular testing for coronavirus, which was performed before today’s gathering of the national team, showed that Bosnian national team member Haris Duljevic positive for Sars-Cov-2.

“A positive test result also arrived for assistant coach Rusmir Cviko. Neither of them shows symptoms of Covid-19 disease, but they will enter self-isolation.”

One non-coronavirus related change to the squad was also announced, with Milan Duric called in following an injury to forward Elvir Koljic.

