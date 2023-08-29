Boost for Stephen Kenny as James McClean returns to Wrexham bench tonight after knee injury

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny looks set to include centurion James McClean in his squad this Thursday after the winger returned to Wrexham’s bench this evening having overcome a recent knee injury.

The 34-year-old left Wigan for the Hollywood-backed club earlier this month and made his debut against Wimbledon on August 12, but an injury picked up in the closing stages of that first appearance has ruled him out of their last three league games.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson had said a fortnight ago that he expected McClean to be sidelined for “a couple of weeks”, but the Derry native has now been deemed fit enough to return to the bench for his side’s League Cup second round tie at home to Bradford this evening.

The return is also good news for Kenny ahead of next month’s massive Euro 2024 qualifying double header away to France and at home to the Netherlands, with the Ireland boss announcing his squad at FAI HQ this Thursday.