Boost for Stephen Kenny as Callum Robinson returns to Ireland squad for Azerbaijan and Serbia qualifiers

STEPHEN Kenny has called up Liam Scales and added Callum Robinson and Alan Browne to his squad for the two World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

The squad are preparing for Saturday's test at home to Azerbaijan but Kenny has lost the services, through injury, of defenders Dara O'Shea and Nathan Collins. Former Shamrock Rovers man Scales, who played at U-21 level under Kenny, has been drafted in just days after his move to Celtic.

Robinson was omitted from the original squad as he had tested positive for Covid-19 while on club duty while Browne was also ruled out through Covid as he was a close contact of a Preston team-mate who had tested positive, but they are now clear to join the squad.