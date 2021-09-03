| 15°C Dublin

Boost for Stephen Kenny as Callum Robinson returns to Ireland squad for Azerbaijan and Serbia qualifiers

Ireland international Callum Robinson. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland international Callum Robinson. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland international Callum Robinson. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland international Callum Robinson. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

STEPHEN Kenny has called up Liam Scales and added Callum Robinson and Alan Browne to his squad for the two World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

The squad are preparing for Saturday's test at home to Azerbaijan but Kenny has lost the services, through injury, of defenders Dara O'Shea and Nathan Collins. Former Shamrock Rovers man Scales, who played at U-21 level under Kenny, has been drafted in just days after his move to Celtic.

Robinson was omitted from the original squad as he had tested positive for Covid-19 while on club duty while Browne was also ruled out through Covid as he was a close contact of a Preston team-mate who had tested positive, but they are now clear to join the squad.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy