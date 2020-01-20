Boost for Irish fans as Slovakia agree to double ticket allocation for Euro 2020 playoff

Ireland fans hoping to travel to Slovakia for the Euro 2020 playoff in March have been boosted with news that they have secured double their allocation of tickets, with 2,200 tickets now available to away fans for the Bratislava tie.

Under UEFA regulations home associations are only obliged to offer 5% of the capacity to away supporters, and in the 22,500 capacity Tehelne Pole stadium in the capital, that would have left Irish fans with just 1,125 tickets.

But after talks between the two associations, Slovakian officials have doubled the allocation to Ireland fans.

Slovakia have struggled to raise interest in their home games: all of their home qualifiers in the Euro 2020 group stage were played in Trnava, but a crowd of under 7,000, less than half the capacity, paid in to see the final group match. Only 6,600 attended a friendly against Paraguay in Bratislava last year, the first international to be played at the stadium since it was redeveloped.

An FAI statement said that of the ticket allocation, 65% would be given to "independent supporters who are members of Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Clubs and Fans' Direct", 20% going to "supporters from affiliated football Leagues and more than 2,000 clubs which fall under their remit, Board and National Council members, players/staff, and Club Ireland members" and 15% to supporters travelling with the FAI's official travel partner.

Online Editors