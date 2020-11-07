Boost for Irish fans as RTÉ set to screen clash with England

Ireland are set to face England in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday night. Photo by Jussi Eskola/Sportsfile

RTÉ have stepped in to ensure the Republic of Ireland's friendly international with England will be available to an Irish audience on Thursday night.

Stephen Kenny's side will take on Gareth Southgate's men at Wembley, with no Irish TV channel lined up to screen the game live until it was announced on Saturday evening that RTÉ will broadcast the game live.

While Virgin Media Sport will screen highlights of the match at 10pm, the only broadcaster due to screen the game was English outfit ITV, who are expected to have Roy Keane among their team of analysts.

Now Irish fans can look forward to watching the game, with Kenny's side looking to score their first goal in five matches against Gareth Southgate's World Cup semi-finalists.

Darragh Maloney will be joined in studio by Richie Sadlier, with George Hamilton on commentary.

Online Editors