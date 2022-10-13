In what will be a boost for travelling supporters, the Republic of Ireland will be spared a trip to Gibraltar for the Euro 2024 qualifier next year as the game has been moved to Faro in Portugal.

When Ireland first played away to Gibraltar in 2015 the game was played in Faro as the stadium in Gibraltar did not pass UEFA standards. For the Republic’s second visit there in 2019, under Mick McCarthy, they were allowed to play in Gibraltar but the small capacity left Irish fans scrambling for tickets and there were fears of a repeat for the game there next October. But the Gibraltar FA today confirmed that due to construction work on their home ground, Victoria Stadium, they would move home qualifiers to the Estadio Algarve, which has a 30,000 capacity that will meet the demands of Irish supporters.

“The Gibraltar Football Association can today confirm that Gibraltar’s EURO 2024 home matches will be held in Faro, Portugal,” they said in a statement.

“Since September 2018, Gibraltar has been playing competitive home internationals at the Victoria Stadium, under a specific exemption granted by UEFA in which certain requirements, in particular relating to floodlighting, stadium capacity and other more technical infrastructural limitations did not have to be fully satisfied.

“This exemption was granted conditional to the fact that the Gibraltar FA was due to commence works on the new National Stadium at the Victoria Stadium site during 2020/2021. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these works were naturally delayed, and as a result, UEFA allowed the exemption to continue until the completion of the 2022 Nations League campaign, which finished last month when Gibraltar faced Georgia.

“The Gibraltar FA is now pleased to confirm that plans to construct the new National Stadium are at an advanced stage, with the respective planning processes scheduled to start before the end of this year, and subject to approval, its construction is envisaged to begin in the second half of next year (2023).

“Finally, to complete the 2022 calendar, the Gibraltar FA will shortly be announcing two international friendlies for its National Men’s Team, this November at the Victoria Stadium, in what will be the final time that they take to the field in the historic stadium before it is completely rebuilt.”