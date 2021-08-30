Bohs goalkeeper James Talbot earns Ireland call-up with Mark Travers set to be withdrawn from squad

Bohemians' James Talbot has been called up to the Ireland squad. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Bohemians keeper James Talbot has been given a call-up to the Ireland squad for the World Cup triple header which kicks off with a test away to Portugal on Wednesday.

Bournemouth's Mark Travers missed his club's Championship game last weekend with what his manager Scott Parker said was "illness".

While the option for Stephen Kenny was there to call up Darren Randolph, who had been omitted from the original squad, the Ireland manager has turned to the domestic league and drafted in Talbot, as cover for Gavin Bazunu and Caoimhin Kelleher.

🧤🇮🇪 Congratulations to super keeper James Talbot who has been called by Ireland manager Stephen Kenny for next week's World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.



â¤ï¸🖤 @jamestalbot197 pic.twitter.com/BZRIEwee91 — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) August 30, 2021

It's understood that Randolph's position was complicated by the fact that he is on the verge of a move away from West Ham.

He has dropped to third choice there and, with the transfer window set to close tomorrow, Randolph has club business to finalise across the next 24 hours.

Finglas native Talbot was previously in the squad under Mick McCarthy, an unused sub for qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar in 2019, but Kenny has seen enough of the ex-Sunderland man to call him up.

Randolph stated on social media last week, after he was left out of the 25-man panel, that he had not retired from international football while Kenny, in announcing his squad, said the door was not closed on the 34-year-old.

Kenny said that a lack of first team football and the fact that Randolph contracted Covid-19 over the summer were factors in his decision to omit the West Ham man.

He said that Randolph will come back into his thinking once he gets games under his belt.

Talbot has match sharpness on his side and impressed for Bohemians across their six game European run.