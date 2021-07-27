Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers to face in each other in third round of FAI Cup

Bohemians' Georgie Kelly shoots to score despite the attention of Shamrock Rovers' Roberto Lopes

Dublin rivals Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers are set for a titanic FAI Cup battle after the round of 16 draw pitted them together.

Keith Long's Bohs side will have home advantage against Stephen Bradley's charges.

The two league meetings between the clubs this year have both gone the way of the host.

North-West rivals Finn Harps and Derry City will also meet in the other all-Premier Division tie with the Donegal club set to welcome the Candystripes to Finn Park.

Two of the four remaining non-league sides have landed home draws against First Division opposition. Maynooth will face Cobh Ramblers, while Killester will fancy their chances against Wexford.

However, St Mochta's have been hit with a tough trip to take on Dundalk, and Kilnamanagh will go on their travels to meet Waterford.

Elsewhere, Cork City will look to deliver another upset after their shock win in Sligo on Sunday. They will lock horns with St Patrick's Athletic at Turner's Cross.

Relegation threatened Longford Town will go to Belfield to take on promotion chasing UCD.

The ties will take place on the week ending Sunday August 29.

Draw: Waterford v Kilnamanagh, Dundalk v St Mochta's, Finn Harps v Derry City, Maynooth v Cobh Ramblers, Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, Cork City v St Patrick's Athletic, UCD v Longford, Killester v Wexford