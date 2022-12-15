I USED to hate wearing knicker shorts when I did track and field as a teenager.

We had a misguided notion that wearing knicker shorts was a sign of how serious we wanted to be viewed, so I ditched them for bigger ones.

But really it was because the shorter the shorts the more the hemline was raised on exposing vulnerabilities that came with everyday body image.

We already grew up with historical and engendered societal pressures that told girls that ‘thin wins’ and that view seeped into all our teenage spaces.

So, imagine what it must be like for some elite and professional sportswomen?

The BBC Elite British Sportswomen’s Survey which was published in August 2020 found that 77.5pc of those surveyed were conscious of their body image.

If the overhang of a historical and societal pressure about the “ideal” female body leeches into and disrupts how a woman views herself as a sportsperson than that has the potential to lead to a toxic mix.

Especially when this view about weight and body image is propagated in a sporting environment when there is an imbalance of power and control, like between a coach and a player.

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw was one of 10 managers named in a report by the US-based National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the NWSL Players Association on Wednesday which investigated allegations of abuse and mistreatment of players at several clubs.

The allegations against Pauw relate to her period as head coach of Houston Dash in 2018.

It is alleged that Pauw “shamed players for their weight and attempted to exert excessive control over their eating habits”.

It also claimed Pauw “criticised players for their appearance – for example, saying that some players were ‘too big’ while praising other players for losing weight, with no apparent correlation to performance or health”.

The report states that “players reported that Pauw’s comments affected a team-mate struggling with an eating disorder”.

We’re told that Pauw provided the joint investigative team with a “written denial of what she suspected were the allegations against her, including a statement that she has never remarked on any player’s appearance”.

There were a few suggestions on social media that the above claims are much ado about nothing.

But any manager who tries to body shame a player is another way of trying to control them when the balance of power is already with the manager.

Body shaming prioritises stereotypes over the most suitable and healthy weight any individual should be allowed perform at.

It’s like the horrendous automatic conclusion that being “big” equates to being lazy or not dedicated enough and that being “thin” means hard work and henceforth success.

It’s a seedy side of sport where views like this are allowed fester about what’s best for a woman’s optimum performance but which is also largely influenced by societal expectations of how a woman should look.

For example, in the independent inquiry into gymnastics in Australia last year which uncovered a culture of abuses, one of the findings for the young females was “the maintenance and reinforcement of negative societal stereotypes and ideals around gender”.

Instead of being a haven from dangerous stereotypes, sport can actively promote them.

It’s been said about Pauw that being Republic of Ireland manager has brought out the best in her. As a manager, she led Ireland to a first major tournament with qualification for next summer’s World Cup finals.

Off the pitch she gave an exemplary apology – which was swift and meaningful – after the ‘Up the Ra’ controversy last October.

But it would seem she also demonstrated an abrasive side when dealing with teenager Tyler Toland and her exclusion from the national team a few years ago.

In an interview with journalist Chris McNulty in May 2021, Toland’s father Maurice claimed “Vera told Tyler that she looked ‘too leggy’, that her legs had got 10cm bigger since she moved to (Manchester) City and suggested that she would pick up an ACL injury ‘by the second week in November’ if she maintained the training she was doing.”

If this is said with an in-depth knowledge of Toland’s physiological make-up and in an encouraging and supportive environment for a teenager, that’s one thing. If this is said in an off-the-cuff manner which could undermine, belittle and damage a player’s confidence, that’s another.

At a time when young girls need to be encouraged to stay in sport, we don’t need messages that might indicate judgment, exclusion or that they don’t fit into the definitions of the body shape of a footballer or any other type of sportsperson.

In Sport Ireland’s Adolescent Girls Get Active Research, which was published last year, one of the recommendations under the ‘no judgment’ headline was creating an inclusive environment. That extends to all set-ups.

When Pauw apologised on behalf of the Irish team for that video last October, she said: “your freedom ends when you step into the freedom of somebody else”.

That’s a truth that works at all levels.