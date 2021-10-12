It was dear old Ken Loeffler who once told us that there are two types of coaches, those who have been fired and those who will be fired.

For now, Stephen Kenny fulfils merely the former category as outlined by the American Hoop dreamer.

Having negotiated without much fluster or ruffle a second successive encounter against fitful foes, the Dubliner has delayed his entry to the lengthening and distinguished directory of the dismissed.

At least, that is, for another month until he renews rivalry once more with a pair of his recent bêtes noires; the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the even grander ego of Ronaldo.

And then the familiar dance will ensue when Kenny’s aim will primarily aim to be fired, but only with enthusiasm. This week of further validation will have emboldened him, even if his job is not yet guaranteed.

This latest October referendum, seemingly so vital to determining his future, will do nothing else but suspend it until the more exacting examinations in November.

These two matches have weighted the odds in his favour; the distance between theory and practise is constricting by the minute.

Home fans have experienced endless nights of ennui against limited opponents such as the ramshackle Qataris.

This felt different but the abject nature of their challenge presents an obvious caveat.

Still, there is a feeling that by simply emerging from the two matches without any glaring on-field calamity by itself represents, if not accelerating progress, than at least a step further away from the sensation that this was a ship being helmed by a fraught hand.

As Ireland’s sole Champions League medal winner started in goal, with the sensational Gavin Bazunu rested, it was worth remembering that Kenny once preferred Mark Travers in goal, not the only selection gaffe the manager has made in his short reign.

With every mistake magnified at international level, those that have been suffered by his own hand have compounded the many suffered by his players.

That all remain wholeheartedly devoted to their mission, despite the limited rewards thus far, is worthy of consideration when eventually the men in expensive suits pass judgement on whether a new contract is deserved.

The hearty goodwill of the public is always a fleeting friend; tales of opinion polls and the purported equivalence of match attendance as undying support for the management have always been loaded with a sense of confirmation bias.

And all the while, as the certainty of a sustainable future is planned amidst the swirling uncertainty of the present, the past is never too far away.

Whether from the crowing critics of yesteryear or the booming pre-match videos parading the glories of the Jack Charlton era, the demand for instant success is suffocating.

The natty blue jersey to commemorate the FAI’s centenary did not weigh down a team intent on looking forward; like Saturday, they advanced from the opening whistle on the firmest of front feet.

Ireland’s first African-born player, and subsequent goal-scorer, Chiedozie Ogbene, was chosen to start and he symbolises the fresh verve of this team, almost nabbing a second goal in successive games.

The roaming Callum Robinson embodies its growing confidence, evidenced once again by his willingness to try his luck from distance.

It is no coincidence that Ireland’s best performances under Kenny have coincided with Robinson’s availability, which was why it was so frustrating when he elaborated on the reasons why he had been unavailable.

They say you make your own luck and the deflection that granted him a third goal in four days was certainly that. After all last week’s unseemly controversy, he is at least now prepared to take a shot.

And so the contest was effectively ended before it began; Qatar had had been hailed as a dangerous threat.

“They are like a club team,” Kenny, and various others, intoned gravely. They looked nothing like a club team. A pub team, perhaps.

Ireland were at times a shapeless ensemble, particularly in midfield, with the revived Jeff Hendrick filling all four positions, simply because their opponents were so ramshackle.

Watching them haplessly fail to play from the back reminded you of Kenny’s team a few months back.

That Ireland managed to do this, and much more, with an effervescence shared by the crowd, offered a vision of the sustained excellence to which Kenny aspires.

No fuss. No drama. The marvellous simplicity of completing a task that is demanded of you should never be under-estimated.

Nor too a manager who may not only possess the map towards brighter possibilities but also the force of personality required to execute it.