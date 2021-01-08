Blow for Stephen Kenny as Damien Duff steps down from role as Ireland coach

Damien Duff is to leave his role as coach in Stephen Kenny's Ireland set-up. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny has suffered a blow as Damien Duff has stepped down from his position as coach with the senior Ireland team.

Duff, capped 100 times by the Republic, was unveiled as a key part of Kenny's coaching staff when the former Dundalk boss took over from Mick McCarthy last April, joining Keith Andrews and Alan Kelly on the staff.

But in a surprise move, Duff - who has also been working in a coaching role with the Shelbourne academy - has now opted to step down.

An FAI statement tonight read: "Damien Duff has informed the Football Association of Ireland that he is stepping down from his role as coach to Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland team.

"The 41-year-old former Irish international, capped 100 times by his country, took up the coaching position in August alongside Stephen and Keith Andrews."

Speaking to FAI.ie, Duff said: "I want to thank Stephen Kenny for the opportunity he gave me to coach with the senior Ireland team and I wish Stephen, Keith and the players all the very best of luck for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers."

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny said: "Damien is an excellent coach as he proved in his time with us and his contribution to the Irish team was greatly appreciated by myself, my staff and the players and I wish him the very best of luck for the future."

Online Editors