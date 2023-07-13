Blow for Mikey Johnston and Stephen Kenny as Celtic’s Irish star ruled out for 3 months

IRELAND international Mikey Johnston will miss the start of the new Scottish season - and also Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifiers in September – with a back injury, a massive blow to the winger who had hoped to force his way into the plans at Parkhead after a successful loan spell in Scotland.

Johnston has a year left on his contract at Celtic and, on the back of that good spell on loan to Portuguese side Vitoria and the chance of a fresh start under new boss Brendan Rodgers, he had hoped for a strong season in the coming campaign.

Irish fans of the Bhoys had hoped to see Johnston in action in Ireland later this month as the side play Wolves in a friendly, a fixture moved to Dublin from its original venue in South Korea. But speaking today, boss Rodgers revealed that a back problem would sideline Johnston for some time.

"Sadly for Mikey he is going to be out for a few more months," Rodgers said. "He had an issue with his back, sadly, so he’ll probably be out for near-on three months."

Johnston had a strong finish to last season, scoring his first international goal in the win over Gibraltar and while his club future was uncertain, he was due to feature for Stephen Kennys side in the qualifiers against France and Holland. Rodgers said he had been ready to assess Johnston's claims before the injury arose.

"His job is to convince myself and the coaches that he is ready for a place," he said. "It’s the players’ responsibility and they have to show the quality and consistency and robustness in order to play and that is the job of every player."

