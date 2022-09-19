Blow for Ireland as Liam Kerrigan set for spell on sidelines after tearing Anterior Cruciate Ligament

Ireland U-21 midfielder Liam Kerrigan has torn his Anterior Cruciate Ligament and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 22-year-old, who moved to Serie B side Como from UCD last July, suffered the injury in training last week.

Kerrigan revealed he wasn't aware of the severity of the injury initially, and was named in Jim Crawford's U-21 side last Thursday for the upcoming Euro 2023 play-off against Israel, with the first-leg at Tallaght Stadium on Friday.

However, on Monday morning the FAI announced Kerrigan was forced to pull out of the squad, before he penned a statement confirming the news on Como's Facebook page this evening.

"This is so tough to write, but during training last week I got injured, my ACL is torn," said Kerrigan, who scored his first international goal against Montenegro last June.

"The pain was so intense but faded quickly so much so I thought I was ok but the coaching staff knew straight away something was not right.

"Although not on the pitch on Saturday, I was there in the stands cheering on the team, celebrating the goals and I will be there as much as I can, because this is my team now.

"Although this is a massive blow for me, I am so grateful that I have a club like this behind me. I know they will do everything they can to get me back playing again and are already doing so. As much as I would love that to be in a few weeks, I know I have to be patient and recover and get strong again.

"My Serie B debut was such a massive moment, that goal is etched in my memory. I know we have not had the start we wanted but I know the team has what it takes to turn our fortunes around

"Today, I am getting some specific tests and then we will figure out what will be the best treatment. All I know is that I can't wait to get back in shape and be able to play in front of the fans again."

The Tubbercurry native netted on his league debut for Como, and started back-to-back league games before suffering the knee injury.