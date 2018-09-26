Republic of Ireland striker Jonathan Walters is out of next month's Nations League clashes with Denmark and Wales as he faces up to six months on the sidelines.

Blow for Ireland as Jonathan Walters ruled out for six months with partially ruptured Achilles

The 35-year-old suffered a partially ruptured Achilles tendon after coming on as a substitute in Ipswich's goalless Sky Bet Championship draw with Bolton and has now been told by a specialist that he will be out of action for much of the rest of the season.

A statement published on itfc.co.uk read: "Town have been dealt a blow with the news that Jon Walters has been ruled out for six months with an Achilles injury."

"The Republic of Ireland international limped off minutes after going on as a second-half substitute in Saturday's goalless draw with Bolton.

"The striker, on loan from Burnley until January, had a scan at the weekend and then saw a specialist in London today, with the news that he has a partial rupture of his Achilles.

"No surgery is needed, but he is expected to be out of action for six months."

Press Association