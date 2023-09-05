Blow for Ireland as Evan Ferguson is ruled out of France and Netherlands Euro 2024 qualifiers

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring the team's first goal against Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has suffered a massive blow with the news that star striker Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands.

Fresh from his stunning Premier League hat-trick last weekend, the 18-year-old was set to lead the line for Ireland’s huge double-header this month.

But the FAI have confirmed today that the Bettystown native suffered a knee injury in the win over Newcastle United, thus ruling him out of both fixtures. Ferguson was withdrawn in the 81st minute in the 3-1 home victory.

The setback comes as a significant blow to Ireland’s chances of earning a result against the World Cup runners-up this Thursday, as well as the visit of the Dutch to the Aviva Stadium this Sunday. Seámus Coleman and Michael Obafemi are already ruled out for the French fixture with injury, with Matt Doherty suspended, while doubts remain over the fitness of centre-half John Egan.

After hitting 10 first-team goals for Brighton last season, the teenage sensation has started this season with a bang, with four goals in his first four Premier League starts, helping the Seagulls to sixth.

Ferguson has emerged as Ireland’s most in-form striker of late, too, scoring his first international goal on his first Irish start last March against Latvia before his first competitive goal arrived in the win over Gibraltar last June.

He was set to lead Ireland’s attack again for the clash against the French at the Parc des Princes this Thursday but will now play no part in either game this month as he begins his recovery from that knee injury, with Adam Idah, Will Keane, Chiedozie Ogbene and the recently recalled Aaron Connolly the other remaining strike options.

“Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands,” said the FAI in a statement today.

“The Brighton and Hove Albion forward sustained a knee injury in the 3-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday. Ferguson reported for international duty on Sunday, but after an assessment by the Ireland medical team, Ferguson has been ruled out of both fixtures.

"The rest of the squad will travel to Paris later today ahead of the match against France on Thursday, September 7."