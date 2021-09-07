Blow for Ireland as defender Dara O’Shea ruled out for 4-6 months with fractured ankle

Ireland have been dealt an injury blow after it was confirmed that West Brom defender Dara O’Shea is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured ankle.

The Baggies announced that O’Shea, who has become a regular in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team, will be missing for between four to six months as he recovers from the nasty injury.

O’Shea went down during the 2-1 World Cup qualifier defeat in Portugal last week, and this latest news comes as a major blow to the 22-year-old Dubliner.

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael said: “It is sad news for us that Dara has suffered this injury. He has been excellent for us in the opening games of the season, and he is a very professional young player.

“I have been very impressed with Dara since I arrived here, and I know he will dedicate himself to the rehabilitation required to get back to full fitness.

“Fortunately, the club reacted very quickly to the injury and we have signed Kean Bryan to strengthen our defensive options during Dara’s injury and beyond.”