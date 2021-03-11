Blow for Ireland as Darren Randolph ruled out of opening World Cup qualifiers

Stephen Kenny has been dealt a major blow ahead of Ireland's World Cup qualifier with Serbia after first-choice goalkeeper Darren Randolph was ruled out through injury.

And the news has been compounded by uncertainty around the fitness of preferred replacement Caoimhin Kelleher, who is not due to return to training at Liverpool until the weekend and has to prove he is recovered before he can travel for a competitive debut.

Randolph has been troubled with a hip injury in recent months and did make a comeback for West Ham in their defeat to Manchester City on February 27.

But he was barely able to kick the ball in the second half and he is on the sidelines again with West Ham urging him to rest.

Kenny held a question and answer session with Ireland supporters on Thursday evening and delivered the news that Randolph would be absent.

"We have some injury problems in goal," said Kenny.

"I've been speaking to Darren over the last few days and West Ham have shut him down at the moment.

"He played recently and started the game really well but the defenders had to take the kickouts in the second half and that's very unfortunate. He's had a kicking issue for a while. Initially a thigh injury and then a hip injury. It's caused him a lot of anguish. Darren won't be fit to be selected for the camp.”

Kelleher has been unable to take his place on the Liverpool bench in recent weeks.

"He's due back training at the weekend. Fingers crossed he comes through okay because he's played five games for Liverpool and he's been first class in those games," said Kenny, who faces a crunch encounter in Belgrade on March 24.

Kenny will name his squad next week.

