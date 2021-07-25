Blow for Ireland and Stephen Kenny as Jason Knight is ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

Stephen Kenny has suffered a blow ahead of September's World Cup qualifiers with Jason Knight ruled out of the games with an ankle injury.

The 20-year-old impressed in June's friendly window, scoring his first international goal against Andorra before having a prominent role away to Hungary.

But Derby manager Wayne Rooney revealed over the weekend that the player faces a spell on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

"Jason will be out for eight to 12 weeks,” Rooney told local newspaper The Derby Telegraph.

"He has rocked his ankle. Thankfully he doesn't need surgery but needs the time to make sure he gets his ankle strong again.

"Everyone knows what Knighty brings to us, he is a fantastic player, great energy, and he will be a loss, but we have to deal with that."



Knight's attributes, and his versatility which allows him to operate in a variety of midfield shapes, would have made him a strong candidate to feature across the triple header with Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.