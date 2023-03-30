Blow for ex-Ireland man Greg Cunningham as injury ends his season

Championship side Preston says they will support Greg Cunningham after the Ireland international was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Galway native has played 24 games for Preston this season but he will not feature again after he was forced to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury, a huge blow to the 32-year-old as he is out of contract at the end of the season.

“I’m gutted for Greg but we’ll make sure we do right by him,” says manager Ryan Lowe.

“We’ll make sure we give him all the tools he needs to get the rehab done and get back fully fit and get back on the grass. It’s just come at a bad time obviously with his contract being out, but we’ll sit down and have a conversation, me and Peter [Ridsdale], and we’ll do the right thing by Greg and by us. It’s just disappointing for Greg at the moment to miss the next eight games.”

Former Manchester City man Cunningham has been with Preston since 2021.