Blow for depleted Ireland U-21 after loss in Italy - but qualification dream still alive

Ireland’s dream of reaching a first-ever European Under-21 Championship took a hit, but not a fatal hit, in Pisa with a 2-0 loss to Italy.

A goal in each half, from Riccardo Sottil (43 minutes) and Patrick Cutrone (62) broke the resistance of Jim Crawford’s patched-together side for the one match for which the new Ireland under-age boss would have wanted to be dealing from a full deck.

Sottil plays for Cagliari, on loan from Fiorentina, while Cutrone is playing at Fiorentina, but is a registered Wolves player.

A coronavirus outbreak meant Italy had to put out most of their Under-20 team, not their U-21 outfit, on the pitch.

Crucially for Ireland, the dangerous Crutone was one of the of the few Under-21’s still playing and his second strike broke Irish hearts.

Italy’s handicap was more than matched by Crawford being short eight possible starters due to injuries and senior team call-ups.

We’re talking about Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Dara O’Shea (West Brom), Jayson Molumby and Aaron Connolly (both Brighton) and Troy Parrott (Spurs) here, class acts the loss of whom made it very difficult for Ireland to go Italy and get something out of the match.

All is not lost for Ireland as a change in the structure of the competition means second place will now be good enough to go straight through. The key match in that regard is at home to Iceland on November 12. Win that and Ireland will only need to go to Luxembourg five days later and get three points there to qualify for the championships in Hungary and Slovenia next year.

You would hope that for those two matches Stephen Kenny, who began the U-21 qualifying campaign as the team’s manager, would give Crawford whatever players he wants. If we are not going to play at the Euros next year, it would be a sign of good times ahead for our U-21’s if they were to make it for their finals.

