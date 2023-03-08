Blackburn Rovers midfielder Sammie Szmodics in contention to make Ireland debut

Blackburn midfielder Sammie Szmodics is in contention to make his Ireland debut later this month, having received his Irish passport at long last.

The 27-year-old earned a first call-up from Stephen Kenny for a Spain training camp in June 2021 after declaring for Ireland through his late grandmother from Longford.

However, a shoulder injury saw him ruled out of the friendlies against Andorra and Hungary in that camp and he has not been called up since due to paperwork issues regarding his passport application.

But with those delays now resolved, Szmodics is in line to be included in Kenny’s squad, which will be announced next week, ahead of the Aviva Stadium double-header against Latvia (March 22) and France (March 27).

Szmodics impressed Kenny in 2021 as his 15 goals and eight assists helped Peterborough win promotion to the Championship that summer.

A further seven goals followed last season before he earned a move to Blackburn last August, where he has contributed five goals and three assists to date, including a crucial strike in their FA Cup fifth-round win over Premier League Leicester last month.