Bittersweet finish for Alan Judge as Ireland midfielder breaks wrist moments after crucial assist

Ireland midfielder Alan Judge endured more injury frustration in Copenhagen after breaking his wrist just moments after providing the assist for Shane Duffy's crucial equaliser in th 1-1 draw with Denmark.

The Ipswich Town playmaker was sprung from the bench in the closing moments by Mick McCarthy, and was handed the ball ahead of a late free kick with Ireland trailing Denmark 1-0 in tonight's Euro 2020 qualifier.

Judge's dangerous delivery was met by Duffy's head, with the ball beating Kasper Schmeichel in a frantic finish to an exciting game.

However, moments later Judge went to ground contesting possession, and immediately clutched his left arm. The FAI subsequently confirmed that he has broken his wrist and speaking to RTÉ after the game, Mick McCarthy paid tribute to the impact Judge made off the bench.

"Judgy put a great free kick in and if you get a good free kick into Shane Duffy, he always has a chance," McCarthy said.

"It looks like he has broken his arm. If he didn't have bad luck, he would have no luck at all. He has had so many injuries. He has just moved to a new club and I thought he was terrific. He gave us legs and a bit of quality as well."

Online Editors