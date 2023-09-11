‘Bitter’ ex-Ireland manager Martin O’Neill rips into Irish media, questioning their support for Stephen Kenny

Former Ireland boss admits he is embittered about the manner of his exit

Martin O'Neill believes Stephen Kenny has been propped up by the Irish media during his reign as national team boss, as he admits he is "bitter" about the manner of his own exit from the job.

Kenny is under huge pressure after a disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign continued with a 2-1 home defeat against Holland in Dublin on Sunday night.

Now the last manager who took Ireland to a major championships in 2016 believes the Irish media need to shoulder some of the blame for giving Kenny an easy ride despite a long run of poor results.

"Obviously, I managed the side and I lost my job over some of the results at the end and I thought international football was about winning football games, it's about winning," O'Neill told talkSPORT.

"The Irish media have put Stephen in charge and therefore they are still going to pedal this idea that he has changed the course of football. That the Republic of Ireland play a different type of football.

"They (Irish media) put him in charge because they were very strongly in favour of him and the FAI succumbed and went with that, which was fine.

"The whole idea Stephen would change the course of football. We are going to be a possession team, we are going to change it.

"That's very, very difficult to change when you are an international manager. You have players for two or three days.

"You're not going to change a lot of things in that time and it's all very well having possession when your two centre-halves pass the ball to each other on a number of occasions and you get your stats up.

Daniel McDonnell and Aidan Fitzmaurice pick over Ireland's 2-0 defeat to France and look ahead to Sunday's crunch date with Holland

"The bottom line is you have to win football games. The Republic of Ireland want to qualify.

"The Republic of Ireland have qualified for six tournaments; three World Cups and three European Champions. History is against them, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't go.

"I heard them saying this was a difficult group, which it was. France are a very good side.

"But we qualified from a group in 2016 that featured the world champions Germany. We actually beat Germany. So you have to go and win some football games.

"The Republic of Ireland have lost four out of the last five and qualification through this group is exceptionally difficult and it looks like it's beyond them."

O'Neill was asked by host Jim White whether he is bitter about his exit as Ireland boss in 2018 and he again suggested the media had a role to play in his downfall.

"Of course, if you lose your job, you are going to be bitter at the end of it all," he continued.

"I didn't get on with it (the Irish media). They didn't like me at the end of the day and I'm not wildly sure I was all that fussed on them.

"We qualified for the European Championships in 2016 and we had a fantastic time. We were playing to full houses at the Aviva Stadium.

"Stephen (Kenny) talks about full houses, but we had full houses for all the big matches. There was a great rapport, a fantastic rapport between the players and the crowd.

"I got back to the day that we opened in Paris against Sweden and we had 25,000 Ireland fans and 25,000 Sweden fans and it was the most colourful, atmospheric atmosphere I seen in international football.

"The Republic of Ireland fans have a great history with Jack Charlton and they want to be there again, they want to be in the tournaments. They don't actually care how they get there. They want to be in the competitions again."

When asked whether he felt he got different treatment from the Irish media than Kenny he added: "I think Stephen is well backed (by the Irish media), but eventually you get to a point.

"You paint a colourful picture about something, but you have to win football games.

"It's just me, I have this viewpoint. It was like Euro 2016 never existed from their view point."