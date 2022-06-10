13/11/1985 World Cup 1986 Qualifier..England v Northern Ireland..Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham celebrates with his pipe after the 0-0 draw..Photo: Offside / Mark Leech

Former Northern Ireland football player and legendary manager Billy Bingham, who took his national team to two World Cup tournaments, has died at the age of 90.

Born William Laurence Bingham on August 5 1931, his first professional club was Glentoran, whom he played for between 1948 and 1950.

Making the move to England, he then spent eight years with Sunderland, making 227 appearances.

In 1958 he switched to Luton Town, making close to 100 league appearances in a three-year spell.

This was followed by a two-year association with Everton, where he again went close to 100 league appearances.

Writing a piece for Everton FC, where Billy was a title winner, his son David previously spoke of what made his father a top athlete.

“Loyalty to brethren or family is important to him,” explained David, “but nothing compared to the prize at stake – like Achilles.

“My dad is the sort of hero from classical times. There is this old idea of heroes who would trample over everything, including themselves, to reach the point they need to get to.

“I wouldn’t characterise my father as being like that. But he has a bit of it at work.

“That fire and drive. Modern heroes are depicted as kind, all-round good people.

“But international athletes are very self-focused, they have to be, they are not necessarily balanced characters.

“And my father is not the archetypal modern sporting hero.”

He finished his career after breaking his leg in a match for Port Vale in 1964, at the age of 33. He had scored 133 goals in 525 appearances in all domestic competitions.

Between 1951 and 1963, he won 56 caps for Northern Ireland, scoring 10 international goals, and played at the 1958 FIFA World Cup.

His management career would be as notable as his playing career. After taking charge at Southport in 1965, he was appointed manager of Northern Ireland two years later, after taking the "Sandgrounders" to promotion out of the Fourth Division.

During his time as an international manager he also took charge at Plymouth Argyle, and later Linfield.

He led Linfield to a quadruple in 1970–71, his only season in charge. In 1971, he was appointed as the head coach of the Greece national side. Two years later he returned to the domestic game with Everton.

He returned to Greece for a brief spell in 1977, taking the reins at PAOK. The following year he went back to England to take charge of Mansfield Town for one full season.

In 1980, he was re-appointed as Northern Ireland manager, his final position, and a post he would hold for the next thirteen years. He led his nation to the finals of the FIFA World Cup in 1982 and 1986. He was awarded an MBE for services to football in 1981.

His final game was the 1993 clash with the Republic of Ireland at Windsor Park where a 1-1 draw sent the visitors to the 1994 World Cup in America.



