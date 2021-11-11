| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Big-match preview: Stephen Kenny seeks composure as fascinating night beckons

Daniel McDonnell

Pressure is greater on star-studded Portugal as the demands of double-header add intrigue to duel for Ireland

Republic of Ireland's, from left, Nathan Collins, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean, Adam Idah, Callum O&rsquo;Dowda, Chiedozie Ogbene, Séamus Coleman and Ryan Manning during a training session at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Republic of Ireland's, from left, Nathan Collins, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean, Adam Idah, Callum O&rsquo;Dowda, Chiedozie Ogbene, Séamus Coleman and Ryan Manning during a training session at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland's, from left, Nathan Collins, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean, Adam Idah, Callum O’Dowda, Chiedozie Ogbene, Séamus Coleman and Ryan Manning during a training session at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland's, from left, Nathan Collins, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean, Adam Idah, Callum O’Dowda, Chiedozie Ogbene, Séamus Coleman and Ryan Manning during a training session at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The calm before the storm.

Stephen Kenny took a moment as he walked in the space between the Irish outfield players and goalkeepers who were positioned at different ends of the Aviva Stadium at the beginning of training last night.

Tonight, he will finally get to taste managing his country in front of a full house in Dublin, a contrast from the mood at the beginning of this campaign when the manager was left to contemplate an embarrassing defeat to Luxembourg in silence.

Most Watched

Privacy