Big-match preview: Stephen Kenny seeks composure as fascinating night beckons

The calm before the storm.

Stephen Kenny took a moment as he walked in the space between the Irish outfield players and goalkeepers who were positioned at different ends of the Aviva Stadium at the beginning of training last night.

Tonight, he will finally get to taste managing his country in front of a full house in Dublin, a contrast from the mood at the beginning of this campaign when the manager was left to contemplate an embarrassing defeat to Luxembourg in silence.

Any World Cup dreams effectively died that night, with Portugal applying the killer blow in September when Ireland were minutes from an improbable success.

Kenny has since said that he never really saw it as a realistic prospect and while there was game-playing involved in the statement, it’s clear that a strong autumn has bought him time. He just needs to get through this week without a disaster to rival that Luxembourg defeat.

In that context, we are in a situation where Portugal’s visit might be the most exciting game of his managerial career but the Luxembourg return on Sunday carries greater meaning.

That said, securing a positive result against the top seeds would probably diminish the importance of the group finale and remove any doubt around his position.

With a full house guaranteed weeks ago, this will be the biggest game to be staged in Dublin since Mick McCarthy’s swansong against Denmark.

The significant difference is that, on paper, Ireland have nothing to play for beyond pride, while Portugal’s situation is quite complicated too. Given they’re in a head-to-head race with Serbia for top spot, the assumption would be that it’s a must-win encounter for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

However, the reality of the group table is that a win or a draw would leave them in exactly the same scenario heading into Sunday’s concluding encounter against the Serbs in Lisbon; only a defeat to their rivals would prevent them from reaching Qatar.

In other words, two draws will do and the fact that Fernando Santos has six players on a booking has left the visiting media playing a guessing game around their team selection. With Bernardo Silva already sitting out this game with a knock, the feeling is Santos will rotate his options with Serbia in mind.

Read More

Manchester City defenders Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias, Sporting Lisbon holding midfielder Joao Palhinha, the revitalised Lille star Renato Sanches and Liverpool’s Diogo Jota would be likely starters in normal circumstances but a couple will be held in reserve.

Portugal would expect to prevail with any combination of their squad, yet they have struggled to click this year and the Irish XI might actually be more settled in terms of their understanding – although the likely loss of Andrew Omobamidele to injury has thrown a spanner in the works given how he was adjusting to this brief.

Nathan Collins is in line for a competitive debut. Otherwise, Séamus Coleman would be included on the right of the back three or John Egan would switch sides to open the door for Enda Stevens in a left-central berth.

For the sake of balance and continuity, the suspicion lingers that Kenny would prefer to limit the reshuffling.

He has spoken of rotating his wing-back options across the week and Coleman and either Stevens or James McClean are in line for bench roles here before coming into the side on Sunday. Kenny acknowledged that no player would want to sit this game out given the sense of occasion around it.

The energy of the crowd will be welcomed, yet it will also test the discipline of the hosts who will need a structured game-plan to compete with their guests.

In the heartbreaking Faro reverse, they had just 32pc possession, a reflection of how they absorbed pressure and then chose their time to strike against opponents that did leave space defensively.

Ireland exploited that with clever breaks out of their own territory. A demanding home crowd will be looking for Kenny’s team to press and pose problems, and Jeff Hendrick spoke about “getting in the face” of opponents.

But there’s a danger in committing too much and the one concern last month was how space did open up between the Irish defence and midfield when they lost the ball in attacking areas.

If Azerbaijan were able to exploit that quickly, Portugal will make hay. Some of the Irish staff actually hold Serbia in higher regard than Portugal because of their cohesion in the attacking department and they created a stack of chances in Dublin with Gavin Bazunu the hero ahead of a late fightback to nick a point.

“I think that it is important that we bring calm to our play and bring a level of composure to our play,” said Kenny.

“Sometimes when that happens people expect you to get forward more quickly. We need to have that element of calm in our play even when we are pressed high. Portugal will press us high because they are actually very good at that.

“Regardless, we must have the courage to play out . We must not be fearful in that regard. We can bring calm to our play and ensure that we give ourselves the option that whoever is in possession that they have the required number of options.

“Your movement off the ball has to be of a high level. You have to play with intelligence and try to have some sort of control on the game. Hopefully we can get a cutting edge after that. We have to earn the right to do that first.”

Despite their star quality, Portugal aren’t as dynamic as the Serbs and Cristiano Ronaldo 2.0 offers pros and cons as a central presence. He was poor in general play in Faro but you can get away with that by winning the game with two late headers.

The crucial factor in that was Portugal introducing Joao Mario off bench in the second half to keep the ball better and fashion the crossing opportunities that eventually yielded a return as Ireland’s exertions lowered concentration levels.

Prior to that, Portugal were looking to their star players to produce moments of brilliance but they were a team of individuals compared to Ireland and the stat of 29 shots on goal was bloated by attempts to force the situation.

Adam Idah worked the Portuguese rearguard hard on that occasion, and his ability to stretch high-pressing teams makes him suited to this encounter, with Callum Robinson and Jamie McGrath the intelligent support acts.

This will be a stern examination of their evolution and Portugal will have learned lessons from September too. A fascinating evening lies in wait.