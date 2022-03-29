Big-hearted James McClean gives fan ‘one of the greatest days ever’ at Ireland game

Republic of Ireland legend James McClean gave a young fan “one of the greatest days ever” by inviting her to watch a home game as his guest.

The footballer reached out to the family of five-year-old Zoe Murphy after hearing about the horrific abuse she suffered at the recent Dundalk vs Drogheda Louth derby.

The Dundalk girl, who has cerebral palsy, was left in tears after the heartbreaking incident and has received an outpouring of support since.

After learning of the incident, McClean invited Zoe and her family to watch him play against Belgium at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday and offered to host them in his family’s private box.

Zoe's mum Lynda took to social media to thank the Derry man for being “so welcoming and friendly” and giving her daughter “the best day ever.”

The young football fan was delighted to attend the match and had an “amazing seat and view” for the game, her mum Lynda wrote.

Zoe even got to keep her own jersey signed by the Ireland team at the Dublin venue.

“THE BEST DAY EVER,” Lynda wrote on Facebook as she shared a photo of her daughter looking out onto the pitch.

💚💚 THE BEST DAY EVER 💚💚 Thank you so much to Republic of Ireland legend James McClean for providing Zoe with one of the... Posted by Zoe Murphy Appeal on Sunday, March 27, 2022

“Thank you so much to Republic of Ireland legend James McClean for providing Zoe with one of the greatest days ever, inviting her to be his guest in his family box at the Aviva stadium for yesterday's match against Belgium.

“Not only did Zoe have an amazing seat and view for such an exhilarating game but everyone was so welcoming and friendly to her and made her day so special. Such a pleasure to meet such lovely people.

“We couldn’t believe when he just reached out to us personally, and not only this but got Zoe her own jersey signed by the team. We absolutely loved yesterday and can’t thank James and family and friends enough for giving her such an experience.”