Bernardo Silva emerges as injury doubt for Portugal’s World Cup clash against Ireland

Premier League Premium
Premier class: How Portugal's superstars have taken over England’s big league
The Manchester derby. A quintessentially English affair which, in the past, would often beat with a strong Irish pulse. Last Sunday was the 28th anniversary of a City-United clash where Irishmen dominated, and drove on that fixture as England watched the battle in awe. Niall Quinn scored twice in the first half-hour at Maine Road, Eric Cantona responded with two goals of his own, but with three minutes on the clock, Denis Irwin set up Roy Keane to score the winner.