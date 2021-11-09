| 13°C Dublin

Bernardo Silva emerges as injury doubt for Portugal’s World Cup clash against Ireland

Aidan Fitzmaurice

MANCHESTER City star Bernardo Silva is an injury concern for Portugal ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Dublin as he missed training at their Lisbon HQ today.

Portugal will train again on home soil tomorrow before an afternoon flight to Dublin for the qualifier away to Ireland, a game Portugal cannot afford to lose if they are to finish ahead of Serbia and qualify automatically.

Silva, who has scored eight times in his 63 appearances for the national side, skipped training today and manager Fernando Santos will assess his fitness ahead of their departure to Dublin. The squad lost three players - Anthony Lopes, Rafa and João Mário - due to fitness fears before the squad assembled, leading to late call-ups for José Sá (Wolves) and Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia).

The Manchester derby. A quintessentially English affair which, in the past, would often beat with a strong Irish pulse. Last Sunday was the 28th anniversary of a City-United clash where Irishmen dominated, and drove on that fixture as England watched the battle in awe. Niall Quinn scored twice in the first half-hour at Maine Road, Eric Cantona responded with two goals of his own, but with three minutes on the clock, Denis Irwin set up Roy Keane to score the winner.

