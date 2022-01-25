Belgium Romulu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne could be set to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in March

Belgium and Lithuania are due to visit Dublin for friendlies against Stephen Kenny's Ireland side in March.

As they did not make the World Cup play-offs, the Republic do not have a competitive game until the Nations League fixtures in June but the FAI were keen to host one of the major European nations in a friendly.

They have confirmed a game at home to Roberto Martinez's Belgium on March 26 .

Lithuania will then provide the opposition for a second international friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, March 29.

Belgium, already qualified for the World Cup, are due to play away to Slovenia two days later.

The two nations last met at the Euro 2016 finals in France where the Belgians swept past Ireland 3-0.