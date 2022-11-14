Belfast boy Mark Sykes gets Ireland call from Stephen Kenny after Scott Hogan and Will Keane ruled out

Mark Sykes seen training with the Republic of Ireland in March. Credit: Sportsfile

BELFAST boy Mark Sykes could make his Republic of Ireland debut this week as the Bristol City player was called up by Stephen Kenny for the friendly games against Norway and Malta.

Kenny’s squad began their preparations for the two-game series with an open training session at the Aviva Stadium today but Kenny’s options up front have been limited with Scott Hogan and Will Keane forced to withdraw. The Ireland boss was already missing forwards Adam Idah, Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly due to injury.

Kenny has now called up Sykes, who has impressed in the Championship this season with Bristol City. He was called up earlier this year, an unused sub for the friendly games at home to Belgium and Lithuania. Sykes has previously played at underage level for Northern Ireland but started the process to declare for the Republic last year.

The home-based players Rory Gaffney, Neil Farrugia and Dan Cleary all remain on standby.