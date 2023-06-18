‘Because we didn’t win it’s a catastrophe – I do get that’ – Stephen Kenny insists he will see out Ireland contract

Stephen Kenny says he expects to see out his contract as Ireland manager despite the start to the Euro 2024 campaign which has left the side with no points from two games and a run of qualifying games which has led to a renewed debate about his future.

And ahead of Monday's game at home to a Gibraltar side who have lost all three of their qualifiers without scoring a goal, he insists that the side is still capable of rescuing that Euro 2024 bid with wins at home to Holland and at home to Greece.

Asked today at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Gibraltar game if he would be still Ireland manager at the end of the campaign he insisted he would.

"Yeah, I definitely do. My contract is up till the end of the campaign and whether it’s renewed will depend on how people feel the campaign went overall but certainly I fully expect to be," Kenny said.

"It (qualification) would have been a lot easier if we had won on Friday, we made life difficult for ourselves and we are just going to have to get some exceptional results between now and the end of the season.

"France I think will win the group, that's pretty clear, Greece have to play Holland twice, we have to play Holland twice, play Greece in Dublin so there's still a lot of football to be played."

Aware of harsh words from ex-internationals such as Liam Brady and Damien Delaney in the wake of the sub-par display in Athens on Friday, Kenny said he accepted criticism as part of his job.

“It’s irrelevant, to be honest it’s irrelevant, I just really focus on developing the team and preparing the team for tomorrow,” he said.

"There is a lot of criticism, some of it justified, and I have to accept that. Likewise some of it inaccurate, that’s the nature of it. From my point of view, I’m not fixated with it. I’m just firmly focused on what we have to do and just focused on the task at hand which is managing this group of players.

“We’re not perfect but I really believe in the players. I believe in the players, I know people have other viewpoints but I believe in the players.

"It’s not perfect that a lot of them are not playing at their clubs, that’s been really tough for them. Some of our better players are not playing for their clubs and that’s been difficult.

“But that’s not an excuse, we wanted to win against Greece, we didn’t win. That’s a reality. Other players that should be in the team but they haven’t been playing for so long and they’re amongst our most talented is a sense of frustration but that’s the reality.

“It’s very hard to come out of not playing for months and months and play at international level, particularly a game of the intensity of the other night.

"But I believe in the players that we've got, we've got a really talented group coming through, we're really disappointed the other night, if we had won the other night against Greece everything would have been on track, we'd have been going into the Gibraltar game with everything great.

"Now, because we didn't it's a catastrophe, and I do get that, but we've got to focus on tomorrow and Gibraltar, make sure we are ready, I know the games were tight previously so we have to just get ourselves ready and make sure we get a home victory,” added Kenny, confirming that he would make changes other than the one forced on him by Matt Doherty’s suspension.

"There is a lot of football still to be played. I said at the time of the draw there are four teams that are capable of qualifying. They all got to play each other. We got to take the set back on the chin and bounce back, get a victory tomorrow and take it from there."

Kenny admitted that the Irish camp were still low after the loss in Greece. “It's a game we are disappointed to lose, there's no doubt about that. It's a game we wanted to win and get a result,” Kenny said.

“Greece performed better than us on the night so we can’t have any complaints but, obviously, the goals were just turning points at critical times for us, at the start of each half, and obviously disappointed with the two goals we conceded.

"That changes the ebb and flow of the game, we did well to get back into the game straight away. We nearly scored within a minute of the first goal we conceded, then we got back in and got the goal after that.

"And then we nearly scored within a minute of the (second) goal we conceded again. We responded well at times but there’s no doubt we could have played better than we did, and we’re disappointed to lose.

"Greece played well on the night, I think, two teams are probably ranked along similar lines. I think they had more experience, I feel we’ve more potential. It’s a narrow defeat, a very, very narrow defeat, we lost by a goal.

"We just have to make sure we respond well and win on Monday and in the games coming up. We’ve got to respond well. They’ve still got to come to Dublin so that will be a different situation.”

The FAI confirmed that James McClean will captain the side against Gibraltar on the occasion of his 100th cap.