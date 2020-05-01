Close

Beating Brazil gave us reason to back Big Jack as Brady's classy winner was big step towards Ireland's best years

Greatest Dublin Sporting Events, Part Six: Ireland v Brazil, 1987

Ireland captain Mick McCarthy shakes hands with Brazil captain Geraldao before the international friendly at Lansdowne Road on May 23, 1987. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland captain Mick McCarthy shakes hands with Brazil captain Geraldao before the international friendly at Lansdowne Road on May 23, 1987. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Eamon Carr

"Now you're gonna to believe us. Now you’re gonna believe us …"

It was a day we felt like singing.

Admittedly it was a friendly match. But for the home supporters on the afternoon Ireland beat Brazil 1-0 at Lansdowne Road in May 1987, the future looked inordinately bright.

