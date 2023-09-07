Battle of the midfielders: Stephen Kenny hopes his Irish foot soldiers can stand up to France’s middle generals

A promise by a disgruntled Michel Platini to stay away, as part of his ongoing civil war with his former employers and employees in the French FA has cast one shadow over plans by the French to honour their Euro ’84 title-winning squad before the qualifier at home to Ireland tonight.

As part of the formalities, the FFF will acclaim those players with an honour which is essentially gifting them the freedom of Paris, football-wise. Then, when the whistle blows, Didier Deschamps plans to give Antoine Griezmann the freedom of the Parc des Princes, to go out and waltz his way across the midfield area for 90 minutes – or for as long as the 32-year-old can manage.

France have an attack that’s the envy of any nation, but their blemish-free start to this campaign has been built on the rock-solid foundations of a stunning midfield, one which offers incredible strength and physique (Aurelien Tchouameni), youth (Eduardo Camavinga is only 20 and already looks world class) and flair. Such largesse from the French that Tchouameni will probably not even get to start the game.

​Replacing Evan Ferguson is a headache Kenny didn’t need as his puzzle for this game was to format a midfield that could counter that French power.

Their midfield has such an ominous threat that, with either Alan Browne or Jason Knight likely to be shifted to right wing-back, Jeff Hendrick could possibly be called upon to stand tall and stand up to France.

Josh Cullen will start and add his Premier League experience but asking Jayson Molumby and Knight to rise from Championship level to manning the Irish barricades against men from Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich is a big ask.

While Ireland desperately try to plug a gaping Ferguson-shaped hole in their front line, attack is such a strong area for Deschamps – every one of the seven recognised attackers he named in his squad is an in-form player with an elite club – that he can mix and match. And that means dropping a traditional forward like Griezmann into his midfield area, something that Deschamps has done regularly.

To label Griezmann – with his 43 international goals and multiple medals from his time in Spain – as a lesser light of the French attack is not just an injustice but an insult, though such is the allure of Mbappe that others can fade into the background.

“He’s another very good player but it would be wrong to pick out individuals,” Knight said earlier this week when asked about facing Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann was all smiles at yesterday’s pre-match press conference. Photo: Stephanie Lecocq

“They are a very good team of individuals and a very good team collectively and we just need to prepare right, individually do our own jobs, win our own one-v-one battles around the pitch and I think we’ll do alright.”

Their forwards are the most free-scoring attack in Europe (Mbappe, Griezmann and Olivier Giroud have 137 international goals between them while the four Irish strikers have just five goals).

Griezmann is an old foe for Ireland. In Lyon in 2016 he turned around a 1-0 deficit for France to get past Ireland in the knockout phase, scoring both in a 2-1 win. Seven years on, Griezmann has blossomed while Irish lads like James McCarthy and Robbie Brady have not. It’s not been all perfect for Griezmann as he was questioned at times.

“Griezmann divides opinion as he can go missing in games,” Richard Dunne, then living in Monaco said before the Euro 2020 finals. “But he also seems to get goals and he has a real role in the national team that maybe he doesn’t have at club level.”

Deschamps had tended to send out his side in a straightforward 4-3-3 formation, Griezmann playing in the middle of the midfield three against Holland (4-0) and Ireland (1-0). He tweaked his formation to a 4-2-3-1 against Greece in the last game, the Real Madrid axis of Tchouameni and Camavinga as the holding pair, and a mouth-watering trio where Griezmann was central and flanked by Kingsley Coman and Mbappe, allowing Randal Kolo Muani to strut his stuff as a lone striker.

Tonight, local analysis suggests that Griezmann will start on the right, Mbappe on the left and Camavinga in a central role. Working out how to counter that will have drawn on much of Kenny’s time this week. He knows what he will get from his ’keeper and his three-man defence, he’ll hope that his wing-backs can cope with French threats from wide areas, but in the middle is where Ireland could get stuck.

One moment of slackness from Cullen in the middle gave France and Benjamin Pavard the opening they needed in Dublin last time out.

Kenny trusted Will Smallbone with a start in Athens. And was not rewarded, as the occasion was too big for the Southampton player. Jamie McGrath came in to play in the middle against Gibraltar.

“You try not to look at it as a one-on-one battle; it’s our team against theirs. I think the way we’ll prepare as a team, we’ll try and come up with a game-plan and a structure that can nullify the threats they have as a team,” Cullen said about his battle with Griezmann.

That battle in midfield will decide tonight’s game, with Kenny hoping that the formation and personnel he has can stand up to one of the best midfields in the world.