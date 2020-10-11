Baraclough gets it spot on with masterstroke

Northern Ireland's play-off semi-final win over Bosnia and Herzegovina is a massive personal triumph for manager Ian Baraclough. Going into the play-offs Bosnia looked the strongest team in our section of the draw and Northern Ireland the weakest.

Humiliated by a 5-1 Nations League home defeat against Norway in their last outing, the North were rank outsiders. Yet they came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in Sarajevo and kept their nerve to win on penalties.

That's an achievement in itself considering they had only three Premier League regulars: Jonny Evans of Leicester, Stuart Dallas of Leeds and Jamal Lewis of Newcastle, to call on. The former Sligo manager excelled himself on the night, first by giving a rare start to Aberdeen's Niall McGinn who scored the equaliser and then by producing a tactical masterstroke as the shoot-out drew near. In the final minute of extra-time Baraclough introduced two strikers, Conor Washington and Liam Boyce so they could take part in the shoot-out. Both scored as Northern Ireland won 4-3 to move within one game of the finals. Penalty kicks might be a lottery but sometimes you can shift the odds in your favour.