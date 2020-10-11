Baraclough gets it spot on with masterstroke

| 5.8°C Dublin
Northern Ireland's play-off semi-final win over Bosnia and Herzegovina is a massive personal triumph for manager Ian Baraclough. Going into the play-offs Bosnia looked the strongest team in our section of the draw and Northern Ireland the weakest.
Humiliated by a 5-1 Nations League home defeat against Norway in their last outing, the North were rank outsiders. Yet they came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in Sarajevo and kept their nerve to win on penalties.
That's an achievement in itself considering they had only three Premier League regulars: Jonny Evans of Leicester, Stuart Dallas of Leeds and Jamal Lewis of Newcastle, to call on. The former Sligo manager excelled himself on the night, first by giving a rare start to Aberdeen's Niall McGinn who scored the equaliser and then by producing a tactical masterstroke as the shoot-out drew near. In the final minute of extra-time Baraclough introduced two strikers, Conor Washington and Liam Boyce so they could take part in the shoot-out. Both scored as Northern Ireland won 4-3 to move within one game of the finals. Penalty kicks might be a lottery but sometimes you can shift the odds in your favour.
* * * * *
Harness racing is a small but tenacious part of the Irish sporting landscape, particularly in West Cork. But the sport here has never produced anyone like Jean Michel Bazier, the French maestro hailed in the current issue of L'Equipe as 'Le Zidane du Trot'. The 49-year-old from Le Mans has won 20 Sulky D'Or French championships and 6,121 races since making his debut in 1982. Those victories include three in the world's most prestigious race, the Prix d'Amerique at Vincennes and group one triumphs in Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Finland, Spain, Sweden, Belgium and Holland.
His success is all the more extraordinary given that Bazire suffered a stroke while racing at Enghien in July 2012. He returned to action in October of that year. L'Equipe compares Bazier's charisma to that of French actors Jean Paul Belmondo and Jean Gabin, both famous fans of the sport. I'd love to see him at the Central Race Track in Leap.
* * * * *
Australia's record of 21 one day international victories set in 2003 seemed like one of cricket's most unassailable landmarks. But on Wednesday the achievement of Ricky Ponting's great side was emulated by the Australian women's team when they beat New Zealand in Brisbane.
They did it in style with a 232-run victory, their biggest in 15 years and an all-time record reverse for their opposition. The Australian run began back in March 2018 and particularly prominent have been captain Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, who's scored three centuries, and the game's greatest all-rounder Ellyse Perry, a teammate of Lanning's since they lined out together for New South Wales at primary school level.
On Wednesday injuries meant the Aussies were without both Perry and Lanning for the first time in 238 games but it made no difference with Healy scoring 87 and stand-in skipper Rachael Haynes contributing 96.
