Bad results, poor performances and no progress - the Stephen Kenny era is failing

Richard Dunne

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny returns the ball for a throw-in during the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny returns the ball for a throw-in during the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Since Stephen Kenny came into the Ireland manager’s job 18 months ago, a lot of players have been introduced. But in terms of results there’s been no progress.

And it’s failing – the whole thing is failing as we are not getting the best out of the talent we have available. We’re not competing in the group. And I just can’t buy excuses that performances are improving. Because I don’t see that.

In any walk of life, in any job, you look at the person who is in charge. If this run of results was Giovanni Trapattoni’s first 15 games in charge, people would want him out the door.

