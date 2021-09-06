Since Stephen Kenny came into the Ireland manager’s job 18 months ago, a lot of players have been introduced. But in terms of results there’s been no progress.

And it’s failing – the whole thing is failing as we are not getting the best out of the talent we have available. We’re not competing in the group. And I just can’t buy excuses that performances are improving. Because I don’t see that.

In any walk of life, in any job, you look at the person who is in charge. If this run of results was Giovanni Trapattoni’s first 15 games in charge, people would want him out the door.

The FAI honestly have to answer the question: at what stage does it become unacceptable? You should have a team in place after 15 games, and to me Stephen Kenny is still searching.

It’s not about pointing the finger at the manager just because we’re not in a position to qualify. The history of Irish football suggests that we don’t qualify for major tournaments, we haven’t been to a World Cup for 20 years.

But over the last 40 years we have always been able to compete in the group, to be in contention, so to be where we are now is not good enough, by anyone’s standards.

I don’t enjoy saying that the Ireland manager is not getting the best from his players. I want the team and the players to do well. But if you base it purely on results, there’s not enough there to say to me that it’s going well. This is not progress.

Everyone wants the team to do well and to have success, I don’t want to criticise the Irish team or manager, but at the moment we’re not getting the most out of what we have.

This group of players is not at the level of previous teams, we know that. But it’s still a higher level of players than is shown by the results.

I played in an Ireland team that had mainly Premier League regulars, or at least some players who were regulars with good Championship clubs, and Kenny doesn’t have that now.

But there are still enough players available to make up a team that can beat Luxembourg and Azerbaijan at home.

We’re at a level where we build up Azerbaijan as a good team. I played international football for 13 years and they are a poor side. The Irish people don’t want to be told that they are an improving nation with players in the group stages in Europe, they want to know why Ireland are not winning at home to a team ranked 114th in the world. What level their players are at club-wise doesn’t matter. I watched that game and Azerbaijan are not a good team.

They weren’t good under pressure but if you give them time on the ball, of course they will hurt you, any team will hurt you if you don’t press them. We never pressed them, we turned them for the first five minutes ... and then just sat off and allowed them to play out.

In a game like that, players need to know when to press, to go and win the ball. It didn’t seem to me as if there was any clear instruction from the sideline, we just watched Azerbaijan play through the middle.

And that’s on the manager and the staff. We’ve heard that the manager wants to change the style of football, but there was no sign of that in the second half at home to Azerbaijan, we had our centre-halves pushed up and balls being lashed into the box.

How is that progress, after 15 games, that we are back at square one? Eighteen months on, our best tactic for a goal is to get the ball up to Shane Duffy.

At one stage the ball went out for a goal kick and we never pressed them. When Azerbaijan had possession we didn’t press them and that instruction comes from the staff, you’re told to get back into your shape, to defend, and then when we win the ball back to play it forward quickly.

You need to press a team like Azerbaijan, if players are at a level below yours you don’t give them time on the ball, you go and take the ball off them. That’s how you win games.

You need to affect their performance out of possession and we didn’t do that. That instruction comes from the training ground. And Ireland didn’t do that. To their credit, Azerbaijan’s game management was superb.

We’d managed the game so well in Portugal, Irish players going down and taking their time to get back up, a bit of time-wasting from throw-ins, the things you do to win a game of football. Azerbaijan did that against us in Dublin ... and we couldn’t cope.

I played in a lot of those games, watched a lot of those matches, the likes of Georgia away where you just grind out a victory. And this team don’t have the experience of winning games, the manager doesn’t have the experience of winning international matches.

The truth is, we are not winning games and we’re not getting the most out of our players. When you look at the results and performances, the Portugal game is the one that stands out as not the norm, not the level we are at as a team.

The standard we have set now with Ireland is Luxembourg at home, Azerbaijan at home, that’s our level. I’ve heard and read the excuses, that we drew in Hungary and beat Andorra: is that really what Irish football is clinging to?

Serbia is actually a game that could suit Ireland, strange as it may sound. I know the players have too much pride in the shirt to just lay down before Serbia, but they just don’t have the experience to go and win games.

Ireland were better against Portugal as we didn’t have the ball for long spells, and Serbia could be the same, where we’re under that bit of pressure, have to play on the counter-attack, that seems to be the tactic that suits us best.

Every time Ireland play a game, you hope that this is the one, where they turn the corner and we can enjoy a performance and a win, breathe a sigh of relief that we have moved forward.

I hope Serbia can be the turning point. But there’s nothing to suggest that it will be.