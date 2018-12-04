GIBRALTAR have informed the FAI that they plan to host their opening Euro 2020 qualifier with Ireland on home soil.

GIBRALTAR have informed the FAI that they plan to host their opening Euro 2020 qualifier with Ireland on home soil.

Bad news for travelling Irish fans as Gibraltar reveal plans to play Mick McCarthy's first game on home soil

And that will mean that the Irish travelling support at the 2,300 capacity Victoria Stadium is likely to be restricted to just 300.

Irish demand for the March 23 encounter is sure to be much higher given it's the first match of Mick McCarthy's second stint in charge.

The FAI are currently working through the logistics of the match venue with their counterparts in Gibraltar.

Three years ago, Ireland played the international newcomers in Portugal as they had no suitable venue.

Victoria Stadium still falls short of UEFA requirements, but they did get dispensation to play their UEFA Nations League matches there.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors