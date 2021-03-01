| 5.7°C Dublin

Back surgery rules Jack Byrne out of Ireland's March qualifiers and remainder of the season

5 January 2021; Jack Byrne of APOEL in action during the Cyta Championship match between Doxa and APOEL at Makareio Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus. Photo by Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile

5 January 2021; Jack Byrne of APOEL in action during the Cyta Championship match between Doxa and APOEL at Makareio Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus. Photo by Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile

5 January 2021; Jack Byrne of APOEL in action during the Cyta Championship match between Doxa and APOEL at Makareio Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus. Photo by Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile

5 January 2021; Jack Byrne of APOEL in action during the Cyta Championship match between Doxa and APOEL at Makareio Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus. Photo by Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Jack Byrne will play no part in the Republic of Ireland's World Cup ties later this month and will miss the rest of the domestic season in Cyprus after his club confirmed he would be out of action for three months following surgery.

The Dubliner has missed the last five games for his club, APOEL, as he was suffering from a back injury. But today APOEL stated that Byrne had been forced to go under the knife and would miss the rest of their domestic season.

"Jack Byrne will undergo surgery in the afternoon to deal with a disc problem, the estimated recovery time is determined at 3 months," the club said today.

Having failed to reach the top six in the wake of Mick McCarthy's dismissal in January, APOEL are playing in the 'relegation round' of the championship there and now need to win the Cypriot Cup to qualify for Europe.

Byrne joins James McClean and John Egan on the list of internationals who will miss the March qualifiers.

Online Editors

