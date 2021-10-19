Ireland's Callum Robinson celebrates scoring their first goal with team-mates in the international friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin last week. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The Aviva Stadium will play host to crowds of 50,000 for Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Portugal and the November rugby internationals after the latest lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Today's government announcement that sports stadiums can be at full capacity from Friday will be a financial boon to the FAI and IRFU as a hectic month of November looms.

Andy Farrell's Ireland rugby team face Japan at the Lansdowne Road venue on November 6, while Stephen Kenny's Ireland soccer team take on Cristiano Ronaldo and his crack Portuguese side on November 11 at the same venue.

Farrell's men return to the Aviva on Saturday November 13 for a showdown with New Zealand.

Today's announcement also means that there will be no restrictions on tickets for the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium on November 28.

More to follow...