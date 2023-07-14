Australia warm up for Ireland World Cup opener with impressive win – but injury worries mar French clash also

Australia 1 France 0

Mary Fowler of the Matildas heads the ball under pressure from Wendie Renard of France during the friendly match between the Australia Matildas and France at Marvel Stadium

Four years ago, Mary Fowler was the youngest Australian at the World Cup – there once was a time when she might have been part of Ireland’s plans for the 2023 edition.

With a grandfather, Kevin, hailing from Ballymun, the FAI once made approaches, but Fowler’s heart was always set on representing her native land and she continues to do so with distinction.

Her marvellous 65th-minute winner against France nearly blew the roof off the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne as a record crowd of 50,000 roared the hosts on to success six days out from their titanic Group B opener against the Irish, who were playing a behind-closed-doors friendly against Colombia at the same time that had to be abandoned.

Travelling media had hoped to watch that game, with both sides agreeing until a Colombian official intervened at the last minute and reneged on the agreement, supported by a local FIFA organiser.

We shall await updates on Denise O'Sullivan's status after the injury she received forced the game to be stopped with just 20 minutes played.

For their part, Australia may have to make a late injury change to their squad, as they are allowed to do, as they await tests on midfielder Tameka Yallop, who limped from the fray in the final minutes of the friendly success against France, the side who swatted away Ireland 3-0 last week.

Yallop, who has had a horrific run with injury, damaged her knee in a challenge with 15 minutes to go; she did not finish. Distraught faces on the bench told their own story.

Alanna Kennedy also slipped to the turf moments later as worried physios raced on to attend to her, but she left with much less distress.

As the clock went into red, France winger Salma Becha completed the game writing in agony after twisting her ankle, drowning in tears as she left on a stretcher consoled by her clubmate, Wendie Renard.

Injury time never seemed so grimly apposite.

Even Ellie Carpenter, an opponent tonight but a clubmate at Lyon, fought emotion as her friend disappeared into the tunnel.

Sam Kerr, who left after a blistering hour, had a strapping on her hamstring but indicated to the TV camera all was fine with a smile and a wave.

These are, indeed, fraught times.

The emerging benefits of Caitlin Foord’s new partnership with Kerr were immediately obvious, the Arsenal woman driving forward strongly from the middle of the field on numerous occasions, always seeking to find her willing Chelsea team-mate running in behind.

The theme was established as early as the second minute, Kerr’s eventual cut back from the end-line cleared by the French.

Once in the 25th minute, as Hayley Raso tore forward from the right, Kerr actually came short and released Vine.

They combined in more orthodox fashion in the 12th minute but Kerr’s shot was blocked when they really should have done better with the chance.

It will be a reminder to Ireland’s sitting midfielders that they need to be alive to Foord’s threatening runs through the middle.

Ireland’s central defence, marshalled by Louise Quinn, will have enough to worry about with handling Kerr’s deft movement, as well as the marauding twin threats from the wings and constantly over-lapping and under-lapping full-backs.

Raso and Cortnee Vine on either flank were also contributing to the expected counter-attacking threat; Australia looked very bright in transition but despite their speedy advances, the final pass often let them down.

France were bright too, much better than their opening 40 minutes against the Irish until their late double salvo before half-time in Tallaght last week.

Eugénie Le Sommer was creating some sense of disruption, playing with her back to goal and laying off for Kadidiatou Diani, whose shot caromed into Katrina Gorry.

A similar move happened a minute later with Le Sommer passing back to Kenza Dali, but her shot fizzes wide of the far post.

A poor touch from Clare Hunt was seized upon by Diani, and her deflected shot fell to winger Selma Bacha who bounced a fearsome shot off Mackenzie Arnold’s midriff.

Ellie Carpenter was also exploited down her right flank by her nippy Lyon team-mate Bacha.

After being sent through by Gorry in the 25th minute, Foord embarked upon a dazzling run, culminating in her standing up established defender Wendie Renard, before seeing her shot blocked by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

There was a scare when a clash of heads between Steph Catley and Kadidiatou Diani and both were required to leave the field briefly for concussion assessments.

Australia then delivered their most dazzling cohesive attack of the half, predominantly down the left side once more, with at least five players combining before Vine couldn’t find a killer pass.

They kept the pressure on, Foord dancing through two flat-footed defenders but again her pass went awry.

France could affect a midfield press too, though, especially when Australia’s midfield two of Gorry and Kyra Cooney-Cross often got square and too deep; the French seized a chance in this manner when the Australian duo broke down emerging from the back.

Alanna Kennedy and Hunt suddenly found themselves two-on-two with Le Sommer and Dali; Le Sommer awaiting the inevitable Bacha overlap, this time on the left.

Denise O'Sullivan injury in World Cup friendly

Bacha’s cross was on the money and it reached Diani despite being in a box populated by six yellow jerseys, one of whom blocked the shot. Diani, though, was well-marshalled by Steph Catley for the most part.

At one stage France had eight players high up in the final third, waiting to win the ball back; Ireland will never replicate such a tactic; especially when Foord and Kerr could counter so swiftly with just one long ball from defence.

Fowler, the one-time Ireland target as her grandfather Kevin hails from Ballymun – the pair met when Ireland beat the Matildas in Tallaght two years ago – came on for Vine at half-time, slotting into Foord’s role as she moved to the left wing.

Fowler is a one-time starter but who has dropped down the pecking order after only getting around three hours of playing time with Man City this term. She needed to make an impression and she did.

Australia’s energy was relentless, Gorry’s driving runs emblematic of their approach and they were using the flanks more, seeking to deploy Kerr’s strength in the air.

Matildas’ boss Tony Gustavsson had planned to start with his strongest side but not to finish with it; predictably Kerr and Foord were hauled off on the hour mark; Kerr delivering one final flourish.

And then Fowler made her mark, notching her 10th international goal after a period under the cosh; once more, a superb break down the right, begun by Carpenter and Cooney-Cross, Raso’s neat daisy-cutting pass crisply finished to the left corner of the net.

Australia completed the evening as if aping the Irish. With a back five and two screening midfielders, they clearly didn’t want to extend themselves.

And given the twin late injury scares, perhaps with good reason.

Australia: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy (Polkinghorne 75), Catley (Nevin 80); Raso, Cooney-Cross, Gorry, Vine (Fowler HT); Kerr (Van Egmund 60), Foord (Yallop 60 (Luik 83))

France: Pevraud-Magnin; Lakrar, Renard, De Almedia (E Cascarino HT), Karchaoui (Bechot 80); Geyoro, Toletti, Dali (Le Garrec 80); Diani (Mateo 72), Le Sommer, Bacha