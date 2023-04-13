Athletic nature and work ethic helping Marissa Sheva secure ticket to World Cup

Marissa Sheva in action for Ireland against the USA in Austin, Texas last Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

Marissa Sheva will never be worried about a race against time.

As a student in her native Philadelphia, she became one of the greatest long-distance competitors in Pennridge High School’s illustrious history.

She hasn’t stopped running since. The clock may be ticking down on World Cup squad selection but, despite only being in two camps, Sheva is delivering a personal best.

A snapshot from this week’s 1-0 defeat to the USA stands out; she smiles in recognition when reminded of it.

With Ireland narrowly edging a keenly-contested opening half-hour, captain Katie McCabe bellows at Sheva after she momentarily misses the chance to press a dithering Sofia Huerta.

Instead, Huerta launches an attack, and play soon switches, quickly, to the opposite flank. Within seconds, the dangerous Sophia Smith carries the ball into the box.

She is about pass square but suddenly, snapping at her ankles, is Sheva, nicking the ball away to safety.

We had to double-check with our binoculars to see if it was indeed truly her, for such a swift defensive retreat seemed unfathomable.

On the sideline, Vera Pauw loudly applauded; on the pitch, McCabe quietly appreciated.

Can she recall McCabe barking at her? “Which time?” she smiles.

“Yeah, I do remember! I appreciate her communication.

“In our last game against China, I was playing off the right side a little more so this was the first camp we played on same side. So there’s still room to grow there.

“There was a lot of running but I’m used to that. A few of us are probably hurting. There’s a lot of miles on the legs and that was a quick turnaround. But as preparation for the high-intensity games, it’s good.

“And whatever bits of communication I get from my wing-back is important, so however she gives it to me, I’ll take it.”

Sheva’s sudden emergence may seem surprising but she had been tracking Pauw’s Ireland for almost three years, Tyrone grandfather John McCaul firing the starer pistol to ensure she got her citizenship arranged.

Red tape slowed her down. But now her timing around the final bend, as a World Cup looms, is impeccable. She is only a few strides away from breaking the tape.

Introduced as a second-half sub for her debut against China two months ago, her first touch was immaculate and brimming with intent; a take on the half-turn in the centre circle, before a sprayed pass into space on the flanks.

On this week’s trip, her burgeoning relationship with the fourth Irish-American in the squad, Kyra Carusa, hinted at much more than mere promise.

“It’s something I’ve definitely had to get used to, playing in the pocket in a formation like this and realising that I’m not always the one who will get on the ball,” she explains.

“In the first game especially, my responsibility was pulling defenders with me, so that I could open up a lane for Kyra or else be an option for Katie.

“So sometimes it’s about being OK with not getting the ball sometimes and then dragging defenders away from me.

“Kyra had two incredible games in these last two matches, in terms of holding the ball up. We switched the play really well in the first half in the second game I feel, better than Saturday.

“And there were probably more opportunities to do it. We’ll have to analyse that but there were missed opportunities to switch the play.

“Vera told us we have levelled up, that we have played a great game, the goal was unfortunate, we have things to improve and it’s just fixable little mistakes that cost us. But we played two of the best games she has seen us play.

“And in terms of development from the first game, there’s definitely movement and big improvements from China.”

Individually, she mirrors that process, so much so that she is all but guaranteed a summer squad berth; if not now deemed a starter on July 20 against Australia in Sydney.

“It’s a fight to get on the plane,” says the Washington Spirits player.

“As you can see there are a ton of girls in that fight. We are making great strides and fingers crossed I’m there but regardless, we are taking great steps to prepare for it.”

Once a 3,000m steeplechaser, Sheva is also primed to take a giant leap forward.