At least one person dies and nearly 40 injured after stampede at African Cup of Nations tie involving Sadio Mane's Senegal

At least one person has died and 37 have been injured in a crush before an African Cup of Nations qualifying football game in Madagascar involving Sadio Mane's Senegal team, according to French media.

Radio service RFI says a stampede happened before kick-off at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on Sunday.

Television pictures showed packed stands at the stadium, which has a capacity of around 22,000.

Reports say thousands began queuing hours before kickoff in an attempt to get a ticket to watch Mane and Senegal's other stars.

It is unclear if the crush happened inside or outside the stadium.

The Madagascar vs Senegal qualifier went ahead and ended in a 2-2 draw.

RFI quoted a local hospital as saying one person was dead and 37 injured.

The Madagascar ministry of sport also listed 37 injured on its Facebook page.

