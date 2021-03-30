As Paul McGrath ghosted across his screen, for just a flicker of time Big Jack was back in his prime  

RISING up above the half-light of his ebbing days, Jack Charlton finds a moment of sun-kissed clarity.
Somehow, the image on the laptop in front of him – a footballer in an Irish top - finds that tiny self-governed peninsula of his mind not yet conquered by dementia.
“Paul McGrath,” he says, and the childlike smile that blossoms on his emaciated features is at once profoundly beautiful and viscerally heartbreaking.
In that instant of recognition, the gnarled old pitman’s son is so alive you could almost see the sparks flying from him.
It is an electrifying moment in Gabriel Clarke’s masterpiece, Finding Jack Charlton, the lovingly shot documentary filmed over the last 18 months of the World Cup winner’s life and which aired on both Virgin Media and BBC over the last 48 hours.
There he is, this Englishman who authored a decade of hypnotic, life-affirming Irish delirium, elderly and frail and largely lost to the world, the storehouse of his memories ransacked by a cruel and insidious and rapacious sickness.
Yet, in that blessed nanosecond of clear thinking, he is able to soar above the walls of his cognitive prison.
He sees Paul McGrath on a screen, and it stirs something on his almost wiped hard-drive.
For just a flicker of time, he is back in his prime, patrolling the sidelines of Stuttgart or Genoa or New Jersey, angular and ruddy, midwifing imperishable days of thunder into the world.
Some last functioning synapse reminds a fading figure living out his last days who he once was.
And one last time he is Big Jack: Walking the roads of his former self, his face illuminated like a glow worm.
Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has a word with Paul McGrath during the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Germany in Stuttgart. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
McGrath, his gratitude untouched by the three decades that had flowed under the bridge, recounted the story to me last year when Jack finally slipped away aged 85.
Ireland were playing Turkey at the old Lansdowne Road, but the delirium that had seized Paul made even the simple task of putting one foot in front of the other and walking from the team bus to the dressing-room an impossibility.
So, as the game unspooled, he stayed there, incarcerated in his own misery, ashamed, palpitating, lost in horror.
Back at the hotel, cowering on his bed like a petrified Bambi, Paul heard his door whoosh open.
In walked Jack.
"The sweat was pumping out of me," Paul recalled, "it wasn't a nice place to be.
"I genuinely hadn't been able to get off the bus. I had let Jack down. I'd let Ireland down. My mind was racing.
“Jack sat on the bed, he leaned over me and said 'I'm sorry son. I didn't realise how bad you had it'.
"I broke down. It poured out of me. I was bawling. Bad as I was, it dawned on me. This man might just get what this thing is doing to me. He cares. He really cares.
"I can't overstate what that act of kindness meant to me. That was a measure of the man."
I thought of that story during that scene in Finding Jack Charlton as something registered in the mind of a declining giant.
When Jack recognised Paul, when he smiled that beautiful smile, the screen filled with love.
It was a moment that crossed all borders. A fragment mercifully untouched by dementia’s relentlessly ticking clock.
And I was hardly alone in sobbing even as my beating heart soared to the skies.