As Paul McGrath ghosted across his screen, for just a flicker of time Big Jack was back in his prime  

Roy Curtis

Jack Charlton, Paul McGrath and other squad members prior to the World Cup 1990 last 16 match against Romania at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

 RISING up above the half-light of his ebbing days, Jack Charlton finds a moment of sun-kissed clarity.

Somehow, the image on the laptop in front of him – a footballer in an Irish top - finds that tiny self-governed peninsula of his mind not yet conquered by dementia.

“Paul McGrath,” he says, and the childlike smile that blossoms on his emaciated features is at once profoundly beautiful and viscerally heartbreaking.

